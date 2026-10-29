Top Rookie Performances from Oct. 28 Slate of NBA Games

The NBA season is back in full swing.

The 2026-27 campaign kicked off on Oct. 20 and has featured a number of entertaining contests.

Top pick AJ Dybantsa made his NBA debut on Wednesday, Oct. 28, living up to expectations in his first regular season game with the Wizards.

Action continues on Thursday, Oct. 29, with three contests, including Memphis facing Portland and Sacramento taking on New Orleans in a pair of matchups that should feature top 10 picks from the 2026 NBA Draft class.

Before those games tip off, though, here's a look at the top performances from rookies on the NBA's Oct. 28 slate of games.

Trevon Brazile, Denver Nuggets

The No. 35 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft accounted for 11 points, eight rebounds, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range against New Orleans.

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

The No. 10 pick chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 4-of-5 from the free throw line against Houston.

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

The top pick notched 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in his NBA debut against Cleveland.

Kingston Flemings, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 8 pick logged 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal, a block and two turnovers while shooting 9-of-12 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against Miami.

Morez Johnson Jr., Dallas Mavericks

The No. 9 pick finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and a turnover, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Oklahoma City.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick accumulated 26 points, nine rebounds, an assist, a steal, a block and seven turnovers while shooting 11-of-20 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc and 2-of-4 from the free throw line against Minnesota.

Meleek Thomas, Cleveland Cavaliers

The No. 34 pick tallied 10 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against Washington.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick accounted for 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, a block and a turnover while shooting 7-of-18 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line against the Knicks.