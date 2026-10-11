Top Rookie Performances from Seventh Day of 2026 NBA Preseason

The NBA Preseason continued on Friday, Oct. 9, with two contests.

Houston defeated Dallas 135-117 while Memphis took down Chicago 104-100 in a battle between two of the top four picks from the 2026 NBA Draft.

After a few solid rookie performances to start the NBA Preseason, Friday night featured impressive performances from a few high-profile rookies, a late first-round pick and two second round picks from the 2026 class.

While the preseason isn't a direct indicator of how the upcoming campaign will play out, it is encouraging to see young players log solid showings against other NBA players early in their careers.

Saturday, Oct. 10, featured seven more preseason games as Atlanta beat Indiana and the Raptors knocked off the Clippers. Detroit and Washington, Minnesota and Miami, Philadelphia and Boston, Sacramento and Golden State as well as San Antonio and Phoenix all met on Saturday.

Sunday features four more games, as Dallas and Houston, Orlando and Cleveland, Charlotte and Milwaukee and Chicago and Denver sqaure off.

The NBA regular season is 10 days away, with three games opening the 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 20, starting with Boston and Detroit.

Before the regular season gets started, though, here's a look at the top five performances from rookies on the seventh night of preseason action.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick accounted for 10 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 3-of-5 from the field, 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in 12 minutes against the Bulls.

Sergio de Larrea, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 25 pick in logged 11 points, six assists, two rebounds, four turnovers and a steal while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in 24 minutes against Houston.

Tobi Lawal, Dallas Mavericks

The No. 48 pick tallied 13 points, a rebound, two turnovers and two steals while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in 15 minutes off the bench.

Bruce Thornton, Houston Rockets

The No. 31 pick finished with 13 points, two assists, two turnovers and a block while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in nine minutes against the Mavericks.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Wilson scored a game-high 21 points, adding four rebounds, four turnovers and a steal while shooting 7-of-17 from the field, 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and 2-of-6 from the free throw line.