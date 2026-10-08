Top Rookie Performances from Fifth Day of 2026 NBA Preseason

The NBA Preseason continued on Wednesday, Oct. 7, with five contests.

Chicago defeated Phoenix, Milwaukee took down Oklahoma City, Orlando earned a win against the Grizzlies, Minnesota fell at the hands of Indiana and Portland topped Golden State.

After a few solid rookie performances across the first three nights of the NBA Preseason, the fifth night of action featured multiple impressive performances from first-year players.

While the preseason isn't a direct indicator of how the upcoming campaign will play out, it is encouraging to see young players log solid showings against other NBA players early in their careers.

Thursday, Oct. 8, features six more preseason games, including a few that could feature high-profile rookies in action.

Before those games get underway, here's a look at the top five performances from rookies on the fourth night of preseason action.

Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls

The undrafted two-way signee tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds, three turnovers, a steal and a block while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in 21 minutes off the bench in a win against the Suns.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick tallied 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two turnovers while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 6-of-7 from the free throw line in 22 minutes against Orlando.

Graham Ike, Golden State Warriors

The undrafted two-way signee notched 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and a steal while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 0-of-2 from the free throw line.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 12 pick started for OKC and scored a game-high 22 points, adding six rebounds, two assists and a block while shooting 10-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in 25 minutes against the Bucks.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

The No. 16 pick logged 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, a turnover and a steal while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 4-of-6 from the free throw line in 22 minutes off the bench.

Dailyn Swain, Chicago Bulls

The No. 15 pick accounted for 10 points, six assists, two rebounds, three turnovers and two steals while shooting 3-of-3 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in 22 minutes off the bench.

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

The No. 4 pick finished with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and a steal while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, 0-of-4 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in 29 minutes.