Minnesota Timberwolves star guard LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday night, and he's on the team's injury report for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ball is listed as questionable for Friday's game, although he did not seem concerned by the injury according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. So, that gives Ball a chance to suit up as the Timberwolves attempt to win a fourth game in a row.

LaMelo Ball listed as questionable with the ankle, tracks with what I saw last night. He just did not seem too concerned by it https://t.co/QcYvrypEba — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 26, 2026

Minnesota is set as a 4.5-point favorite at home in the latest odds at DraftKings, which is a good sign for Ball's chances of playing. The Wolves are obviously already down star guard Anthony Edwards (knee) after he had surgery earlier this season.so, Ball, Ayo Dosunmu and Jaden McDaniels have all assumed larger roles on offense.

Ball is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range. He has been a key orchestator for this offense with Edwards on the shelf.

With Ball questionable for this game, I'm eyeing a prop for the Timberwolves against a frisky Memphis squad on Friday night.

Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 18.5 Points (-125)

Earlier this month, Dosunmu had a big game against Memphis, dropping 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, making all eight of his attempts from two-point range.

Dosunmu is averaging 18.1 points per game this season while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3. He's stepped up in a big way since Edwards went down and could have an even larger role on Friday if Ball is eventually ruled out or limited.

In his 15 starts this season, Dosunmu is averaging 19.7 points on 14.4 shots per game. That gives him a really strong floor against this Memphis team that couldn't slow him down in a nine-point loss earlier in the season.

I'll gladly take the OVER for Dosunmu, as this line could rise depending upon Ball's final status for Friday's game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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