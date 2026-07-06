Top Rookie Performances from Third Day of 2026 NBA Summer League

The 2026 NBA Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the third day of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Nick Boyd, Golden State Warriors

Boyd tallied 11 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds and a steal while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

After a six-year college career, Boyd signed with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent.

Duke Brennan, Brooklyn Nets

Brennan logged 10 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in an 89-69 victory against Milwaukee.

The big man signed with Brooklyn as an undrafted free agent after spending his senior season at Villanova.

Dion Brown, Brooklyn Nets

Brown accumulated 9 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, finishing as a team-high +27 in the box score while shooting 4-of-9 from the field, 1-of-4 from deep and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

Brown went undrafted after helping Saint Louis secure an NCAA Tournament win against Georgia as a senior.

Cameron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers

Carr racked up 26 points, 8 rebounds and an assist while shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

After three seasons in college, ending with a year at Baylor, Carr was selected No. 24 overall in the 2026 draft class.

Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

Donaldson finished with 11 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds and a steal while shooting 4-of-4 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

After going undrafted, the University of Miami product signed a two-way contract with the Heat.

Ben Humrichous, Brooklyn Nets

Humrichous notched 15 points, 8 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals while shooting 5-of-13 from the field and 5-of-12 from 3-point range.

Humrichous went undrafted in the 2026 class after helping Illinois reach the Final Four as a senior.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

Lendeborg finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal, shooting 4-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in 98-69 win against San Antonio.

Lendeborg was picked No. 11 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft after helping Michigan win the national championship a few months earlier.

Marquel Sutton, Sacramento Kings

Sutton recorded 16 points, 8 rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from deep and 4-of-7 from the charity stripe, finishing as a team-high +17 in the box score during the Kings' 91-85 win against Golden State.

Sutton went undrafted after a five-year college career that finished with a season at LSU.

Tre White, Miami Heat

White tallied 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal while shooting 2-of-4 from the field, with each attempt coming from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

White went undrafted after spending his senior season at Kansas.