Top Rookie Performances from Wednesday Slate of NBA Summer League Contests
The after nearly two weeks, the NBA Summer League is finally starting to near its end, as Wednesday marked the penultimate day of group play contests in Las Vegas.
On Friday, most teams will play consolation matchups, while the top four teams advance to the semifinals. Heading into Thursday's slate, eight teams remain unbeaten after the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves all moved to 4-0 on Wednesday.
The LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors all sit at 3-0, and will look to stay undefeated on Thursday. If more than four teams secure 4-0 records, point differential will serve as the tiebreaker to determine who reaches the semifinals.
Here are a look at the top performances from Wednesday's action.
Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans
The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc in a loss the the Thunder.
Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets
Demin, who was taken one spot behind Fears, tallied 14 points, five rebounds and a steal, going 5-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-8 from 3-point range in a win against the Magic.
Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings
The No. 24 selection stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and just one turnover in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Clifford shot 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-7 from deep to help the Kings remain unscathed in Las Vegas.
Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets
Wolf, the No. 27 pick, racked up 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and a block while shooting 6-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc in Brooklyn's victory.
Noah Penda, Orlando Magic
The No. 32 pick in this year's class, Penda shot 7-of-11 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range en route to 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block.
Johni Broome, Philadelphia 76ers
Broome, who was taken two picks after Penda, led the 76ers to a win against the Dallas Mavericks with 22 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.
The Auburn product shot 8-of-19 from the field and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc in the victory.
Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings
Raynaud, the No. 42 selection, tallied 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three blocks in the Kings' win, shooting 3-of-6 from the field to help Sacramento move to 4-0.
Brooks Barnhizer, Oklahoma City Thunder
Two picks after Raynaud, the Thunder selected Barnhizer, who led OKC to a win on Wednesday with 19 points, nine rebounds, an assist, a steal, two blocks and zero turnovers while going 8-of-12 from the field.
Miles Kelly, Dallas Mavericks
Kelly, an undrafted free agent from Auburn, finished with 21 points, five rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block while knocking down five triples against Philadelphia.
Erik Reynolds II, Oklahoma City Thunder
The undrafted free agent from Saint Joseph's racked up 10 points, four assists, two rebounds, three steals and just one turnover while shooting 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
Chris Youngblood, Oklahoma City Thunder
Another undrafted rookie, Youngblood accumulated 14 points, two assists, a rebound, a steal, a block and zero turnovers in OKC's win against the Pelicans.
Youngblood went 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep to help the Thunder move to 4-0.
