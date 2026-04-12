Undrafted Rookie Hayden Gray Signs Two-Year Deal with Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have assembled an intriguing roster.

While the team hasn't had a strong 2025-26 season, but Utah appears to be in a good position moving forward. In addition to potentially landing a good prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class, the Jazz also added former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline.

Jackson joins a solid core that includes former All-Star Lauri Markkanen, 2025 top-five pick Ace Bailey, Walker Kessler, Kyle Filipowski and Keyonte George. Cody Williams, undrafted rookie Bez Mbeng, Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh have also shown flashes early in their careers and could be solid pieces moving forward, as well.

On April 11, the day before the Utah's final game of the 2025-26 season, the team added another undrafted rookie to the roster, signing Hayden Gray to a two-year deal.

Take note, Jazz fans!



The Utah Jazz have signed Hayden Gray to a contract, making him the 3rd Maine Celtics player to earn a Call-Up to the NBA this season!



STORY: https://t.co/hCfzErc6DF pic.twitter.com/6NrTyNxjms — Maine Celtics (@MaineCeltics) April 11, 2026

Prior to joining the Jazz, Gray spent the year with the Maine Celtics, Boston's G League affiliate. In the G League, Gray averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 turnovers per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-4 guard displayed good playmaking and defensive skills with Maine, and now has a chance to earn a spot in the NBA on a rebuilding team. The Jazz will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's final game of the campaign on April 12, where Gray will have the chance to make his NBA debut.

Despite his new contract, Gray hasn't secured a spot with Utah heading into next year, as the team could choose to move on from the former UC San Diego standout before the 2026-27 season if the roster is filled out with other players who outperform Gray.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old will have the ability to prove himself to the organization, though, and may stick with Utah if he impresses the team's front office.

Gray went undrafted in the 2025 class after averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game as a senior with the Tritons. Gray spent two seasons at UC San Diego after transferring from Azusa Pacific, a Division II program.

Now, after a remarkable journey from Division II basketball, to the Big West, to the G League and finally the NBA, Gray gets his shot at the highest level.

The Jazz are 22-59 heading into their regular season finale, and could improve their lottery odds even more with a loss to the Lakers.