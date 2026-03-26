Undrafted Rookie Makes History in Wizards’ Win Against Utah Jazz

The Washington Wizards appear to have a bright future.

Despite a 17-55 record, there is plenty for fans of the team to be optimistic about. No. 6 overall pick Tre Johnson has played well as a rookie, and fellow-first rounder Will Riley has also flashed solid upside in his first NBA season.

Alongside the aforementioned players, Washington could land a premier pick in the 2026 draft class, which is set to be loaded with talent. If the team is able to add one of the top prospects this summer, the Wizards’ young core would be even more formidable.

Additionally, the team acquired former All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, and could be competitive next season if both players can stay healthy.

In the second half of the season, Washington could have found another gem in the 2025 draft class.

Julian Reese, the brother of WNBA All-Star, Angel Reese, has notched a pair of remarkable performances this month. On March 5, Reese tallied 18 points and 20 rebounds in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

On March 25, Reese put together another big performance against the Jazz, this time leading his team to a 133-110 win. The undrafted rookie from Maryland finished with a game-high 26 points, shooting 12-of-16 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free throw line.

Reese added 17 rebounds, also notching a steal and a block in the victory. The 6-foot-9 forward became just the third undrafted rookie to record at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game, joining Don Barksdale, who accomplished the feat in 1952, and Austin Reaves.

JULIAN REESE WAS SPECTACULAR IN WASHINGTON'S WIN!



26 PTS (12-16 FGM)

17 REB



He joins Don Barksdale (Mar. 3, 1952), and Austin Reaves (Apr. 10, 2022) as the only UNDRAFTED ROOKIES in NBA history with 25+ PTS and 15+ REB in a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WfMF14c9wu — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2026

In six NBA games and five starts this season, Reese is averaging 12 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a steal per game while shooting 65.1% from the field. The 22-year-old, who is on a two-way contract, has also appeared in 27 G League contests this year, averaging 9.6 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 60% from the field.

While Reese's recent performances are impressive, it is important to consider the context of his biggest outings. Each has come against the Utah Jazz, a team that is currently exploring its roster and hoping to improve its draft odds, similar to Washington.

Still, Reese has good size and has shown the ability to make an impact in the NBA. Time will tell if the former Maryland standout can hold a long-term spot in the league, but Reese appears to have enough rebounding prowess to potentially develop into a solid role player.

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