Assessing the Wizards' Options with the No. 1 Draft Pick

For the first time in 16 years, the Washington Wizards have officially landed the No. 1 overall pick.

Washington is amid a rebuild, having already taken talents like Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George and more. Additionally, they’ve gambled on additions in Trae Young and Anthony Davis, who could help the team take a drastic leap next season.

Given that, they’ll need to hit on a superstar-level prospect at No. 1. Here are the various cases for three prospects:

Peterson saw an interesting, up-and-down season with Kansas, show high highs in the form of over 20 points per game, but lows in the form of unavailability and inconsistency. He suffered respective hamstring and ankle injuries, and dealt with cramps that reportedly hospitlized him prior to the season.

Despite that, Peterson has been adamant in the pre-draft process that’s since figured things out, and is ready to offer NBA teams a two-way star.

The long-term vision of Peterson will be a guard that can play both on and off the ball, as well as defend at a high level. And the fully-realized version of Peterson sounds like exactly what Washington needs in its backcourt.

Boozer was the most statistically dominant true freshman ever, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 56% overall and 39% from three.

At 6-foot-9, he isn’t the most aestetically athletic player, but offers a ridiculously high floor with his array of skills, and a potentially sneaky ceiling given his feel for the game.

The Wizards already have a talented big in Sarr, who can protect the rim and even play on the perimeter. Boozer would be a near-perfect frontcourt fit, able to score, pass and rebound, without five-man skills overall.

If Washington is looking to create a truly fearsome big duo that can do some of everything, Boozer — and a likely trade back — would be the choice.

The pitch for Dybantsa is simple: he averaged 25.5 points per game, and has the length, athleticism and fluidity at 6-foot-9 that typcially lends itself to scoring superstars.

Washington has major need of a 1A scorer, and Dybantsa, with potentially viable three-level scoring, offers just that.

If the Wizards do choose another path, they’ll likely have the option to simply trade back, as several NBA decision-makers in search of high-end upside will want Dybantsa.