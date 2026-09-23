Sam Hauser Trade? Kalshi Prediction Market Weighs In

It’s been a wild offseason for the Boston Celtics after trading away Jaylen Brown for Paul George and missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, there are rumors that another Boston move could be coming soon. This time, it's sharpshooter Sam Hauser, who Kalshi’s NBA trade market gives about even money that the Celtics trade him.

Hauser has a 44% chance of being traded. Kalshi pays if Boston trades him before the Feb. 12 deadline. A $10 trade on Hauser being traded profits $11.40.

Will Sam Hauser be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 44%

No 61%

Overcrowding in Boston?

Sam Hauser is one of the NBA’s better 3-and-D wings with a career 41.2% 3-point percentage. He’s coming off a career-high 2025 season where he put up 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Hauser is not the only 3 & D player in Boston, though, with Baylor Scheierman, Ron Harper Jr., Jordan Walsh, and Hugo Gonzalez also on the roster. It’s worth noting that Boston kept Gonzalez and Scheierman out of the Giannis talks.

All are on friendlier deals than Hauser as well, with Scheierman and Gonzalez still on rookie contracts and Harper Jr. and Walsh receiving long-term extensions through the 2029-30 season. Hauser has three years remaining on his four-year, $45 million contract that he signed in 2024.

FanSided Celtics writer Matt John argues Boston may trade Hauser because the other wings are cheaper and developing.

“If all the aforementioned wings take a step forward, which they should definitely have the chance to with Brown gone and Paul George likely to miss time, that could give the Celtics ample reason to part ways with Hauser. Especially if one or more of them prove to be a consistently elite three-point shooter.”

That said, Boston will likely wait until the season starts to see if those wings take a step forward before trading Hauser.

The Celtics tip off the preseason on October 8 on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the regular season on October 20 on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

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