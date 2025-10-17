What Every NBA Team Needs From Their 2025 First-Round Pick: Pacific Division
The NBA's Pacific Division boasts some of the most experienced rosters in the league. For the last few seasons, all five teams have been competing for a playoff spot, but this year, the makeup of the division is a bit different.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors did not have a first-round pick, but the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings all have players coming that could at least make an impact on the rotation down the road. Here is what all three teams will need from their first-round pick:
Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns
What They Need: Two-Way Traditional Center
Maluach is a bit of a project, but his potential is so high that it was hard for the Suns to pass up on the 7-foot-2 center. His 7-foot-7 wingspan alone makes him one of the most intriguing rookies in the class.
Once Maluach received good minutes in the preseason, he started to shine. In two of the four games, he played 20 minutes or more, and averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a block and 1.5 steals.
The Suns will need the 19-year-old to be a two-way, pick-and-roll center for the future. He'll have the proper guidance player under a solid big man in Mark Williams. Maluach's upside is that of a Rudy Gobert-type player.
Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings
What They Need: Off-Ball, Defensive Wing
The Kings are widely regarded to be a mess at this point, with the first year of the DeMar DeRozan-Zach LaVine-Domantas Sabonis experiment flopping. A new year brings new opportunities, but it might be time for Sacramento to lean into the youth movement a bit.
At 23 years old, Clifford's age could benefit him right now as he looks to have a prominent spot in the rotation. Through three preseason games, he has been wildly efficient for a first-year pro, averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in just 23.3 minutes.
The Kings will likely utilize Clifford as an off-ball piece next to their stars, but he can fit into that role. On the defensive end, he could be the focal point with great instincts, athleticism and a 6-foot-8 wingpsan.
Yanic Konan Niederhauser, LA Clippers
What They Need: Long-Term Center Depth
Niederhauser is such a project, but he has all the time in the world to develop. The Clippers would be wise to keep Ivica Zubac for as long as they can now that he's blossoming, and Brook Lopez is a great backup veteran. The rookie big man has the mentorship and system to thrive down the road.
Hopefully they don't, but if injuries bite LA this season, Niederhauser could see some meaningful time. At seven feet with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he moves so well for a center. His skills are limited, like most youngsters, but Niederhauser will work his way through the Clippers' system.