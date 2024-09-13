Why Dillon Jones' Situation is Suitable in OKC
Another summer, and another three-man draft class for the team in Oklahoma City. Nikola Topic, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell rounded out the incoming rookies for the Thunder -- and with Topic out the entire upcoming season, Jones and Mitchell will have an opportunity to showcase what they can offer on the floor.
Jones specifically has ample ways to impact the game as an unorthodox player and an unorthodox team like the Thunder, especially knowing how head coach Mark Daigneault approaches his lineup rotations night in and night out -- weaving several different players onto the floor and going all the way to the bottom of the bench to see what all his players can provide in a given contest.
The Weber State jumbo guard can help what could be a top-three team in the West this season if he plays his cards right when Daigneault gives him the call. As a big-bodied player who can drive through contact as a scorer, he also provides great value as a scrapper along the interior and a ball handler who can initiate offense and leverage his physical attributes.
There might be some drawback as an on-ball defender as he could give up some agility to quicker attackers, but his instincts are there -- and with the strength Oklahoma City possesses on that front, he could pair well as a positionally versatile defender despite his lagging speed upfront.
And while the Thunder have a very strong core, they could still utilize some of what Jones has to offer. Daigneault will figure that out early along into the season, as last year when he experimented and gave full faith to 11- and 12-deep rosters consistently. Jones has that spunk and humility to be able to coexist with this roster makeup, and it'll be a promising situation for him as he develops into his professional game in his debut season.
