Why Former Top 3 Pick Reed Sheppard is Integral to Houston's Finals Hopes
The Houston Rockets suffered a major blow on Monday, as multiple outlets reported that starting point guard Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL.
The nine-year veteran may not miss the entire season, but with less than a month until the NBA season tips off, it appears that Houston will be without one of its key pieces for most of the 2025-26 campaign.
During his second season with the Rockets, VanVleet made 60 appearances, starting each contest. The 31-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.
With the veteran point guard out of the lineup for a significant period of time, though, the Rockets will likely turn to second-year guard Reed Sheppard. Sheppard was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but couldn't crack Houston's rotation last season.
As a rookie, Sheppard averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 35.1% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range in 52 appearances and three starts. This year, though, Sheppard should get much more opportunity, especailly after VanVleet's injury.
In addition to the veteran point guard's scoring numbers, VanVleet is a solid defender and floor general, which fit well with Ime Udoka's scheme and the Rockets' roster. In college, Sheppard was a strong defender and passer, which could help him fill VanVleet's role for Houston this season.
Additionally, Sheppard was a strong 3-point shooter in college, and if he is able to find his rythym again in the NBA, he could help unlock a Rockets' offense that struggled to hit perimeter shots in 2024-25.
At Kentucky, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from beyond the arc on more than four attempts per game.
After earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, the Rockets added Kevin Durant over the offseason, giving the team title aspirations for the 2025-26 campaign.
While VanVleet's injury may slightly derail those aspirations, Houston will likely be viewed as a serious contender once again if Sheppard is able to take a year-two leap. The former top three pick showed flashes as a rookie, including a 25-point outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder in early March.
Sheppard doesn't need to explode for 25 points every night in VanVleet's absence, but if the second-year guard is able to be a steady shooter and distributor while playing solid minutes on defense.
