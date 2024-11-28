The Wizards Should Prioritize Alex Sarr's Offensive Development
The Washington Wizards have a lot of youth, and while they've chosen the right path in rebuilding, three rookies, a key second-year player, and veterans trying to remind the world of their existence means a lot of mouths to feed.
Alexandre Sarr, the second overall selection in this summer's draft, has been reliant on his teammates setting him up, something which has been done with only varying degrees of success and enthusiasm. This isn't Sarr's fault. Everyone is out to prove themselves, him included.
But the 7-foot-1 Frenchman oozes talent to the point where it's becoming slightly curious as to how he isn't featured more within the offense.
Yes, he's raw. His 38% from the field underlines that fact. But he's tall, athletic, runs the floor actively, and presents a constant lob threat for a team in need of easy scores. Almost a fourth of his offense comes from within three feet of the basket, where he cashes in on over 69% of his shots. It's virtually the only place on the floor he's efficient, yet he's often ignored on breaks and in dump-off situations.
At this point, it's fair to wonder if the coaching staff, helmed by Brian Keefe, is simply letting the kids figure it out on the fly, intentionally letting them get frustrated, as to find ways to adjust for the long-term.
That, obviously, is the glass-half-full perspective. Because the alternative, that the vets run the show, could be counterintuitive when there's such a drastic need for development.
Sarr, in particular, should hope to see more shots as the year progresses. He's taking just under 11 per game on the season, and his self-created looks aren't particularly effective yet, creating a need for him to be set up.
For that to happen, buy-in from the vets is an outright necessity.
Fortunately for Sarr, on the other end of the floor, the rookie is far more noticeable. His frame, long wingspan, athletic ability, and timing are all major assets for the Wizards. He blocks and changes shots, and his defensive upside is growing increasingly obvious.
Perhaps, then, that's hus route to a more important offensive role. Earn stripes as a paint protector, building goodwill within the ranks, to benefit later.
Whatever the strategy, the Wizards have every reason to invest in the Frenchman.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
