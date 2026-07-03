How Arsenal’s Efforts to Sign ‘Top Midfield Target’ Have Been Hurt by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to get one over their fierce north London rivals in recent times, but it would appear as if they’ve scuppered Arsenal’s move for top midfield target Bruno Guimarães.

Having endured back-to-back 17th-place finishes and flirting dangerously with relegation to the EFL Championship last season, the upper managemane at Spurs is intent on ensuring the Lilywhites fly up the Premier League table in Roberto De Zerbi’s first full season at the helm.

Spurs were expected to be busy, but few foresaw the level of spending they wouldd embark on at the very start of the summer transfer window. Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dúbravka joined as free agents, and £52 million ($69.5 million) was spent on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke, who was set to enter the final year of his contract on the south coast.

Then, Spurs went about completely distorting the midfield market. Forced to pay premiums, given their recent domestic slide, the club have committed a combined £185 million ($247 million) to acquire Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. Nearly all of that money is guaranteed.

The monstrous £100 million ($134 million) deal for the latter makes it extremely unlikely that Newcastle United will also allow Tonali’s slicker and more sophisticated midfield partner, whom Arsenal admire, to leave the club ahead of the new season.

Newcastle Have No Intention of Selling Bruno Guimarães

Guimarães is shining for Brazil at the World Cup. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal were also believed to be in the running for Tonali, but the Premier League champions were not willing to commit the necessary finances to getting a deal done.

Thus, the Gunners moved onto Guimarães and have already had a £55 million ($73 million) bid rejected by the Magpies.

While reports suggest the Brazilian, currently shining at the World Cup, could have his head turned, Newcastle have told the midfielder and his camp that have no intention of letting him go.

Speaking about the situation on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano commented: “Always been a player appreciated by [Mikel] Arteta, but now with Newcastle, it’s not going to be an easy one at all because Newcastle again made money with [Anthony] Gordon, made money with [Sandro] Tonali, and they already told Bruno Guimarães and they told people close to him that they want to keep the player.

“So, it’s not going to be easy at all for Arsenal to get it done,” he added.

Romano says Guimarães is the Gunners’ “top target in midfield” and suggests they could make another bid. For now, though, the door is closed from Newcastle’s perspective.

Hadt Spurs not made Newcastle an offer they simply couldn’t refuse for Tonali, the Magpies likely would have been more willing to part ways with 28-year-old Guimarães.

Why are Arsenal Targeting Midfielders in Summer Transfer Window?

Mikel Arteta is still seeking to evolve his Arsenal team. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal had been expected to prioritize attacking signings this summer, with supporters crying out for an upgrade on the left wing, despite the Gunners finally claiming their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

There’s a chance Arsenal do make a big splash at that position, with Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola among the players linked.

However, Arteta also believes that further evolution is required in midfield. Christian Nørgaard is set to move on after just a year in north London, so there’s room for at least one addition to the engine room.

Ultimately, the Spaniard couldn’t rely upon Nørgaard to cover for either Martín Zubimendi or Declan Rice, forcing the pair to play a lot of soccer. Adding a player like Guimarães, arguably one of the world’s best midfielders, would allow Arteta to more willingly offer Rice, in particular, respite.

The Brazilian prefers life as a No. 8, but is versatile enough to impress at the base of midfield. His tenacity and industry complement an immense ’feel’ for the game in possession, with Guimarães such a positive and dynamic midfielder who’s so creative when tasked with bypassing pressure.

He would be quite the transfer coup for Arsenal, but Newcastle’s stance will likely force the Gunners to pivot to an alternative. With the market suddenly so inflated thanks to Spurs’ work, the Premier League champions may have to spend more than they would like to boost their engine room.

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