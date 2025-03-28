NCAA Tournament: Top Prospects In Midwest Region
We are down to just 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament. Each region currently has just four teams standing and only one team in each region will make the final four. Let’s dive into the top prospect on each team in the Midwest Region and breakdown what makes them an enticing prospect.
Houston | Milos Uzan
The Houston Cougars are currently the favorites to make the Final Four out of the remaining teams in this region and junior guard Milos Uzan plays a major role in that. The 6-foot-4 guard is shooting over 40% from behind the arc as he’s a very good spot-up shooter that makes defenses pay when he’s left open. When he’s run off the line, he also has a good pull-up jumper, and even his decision-making is very impressive. Uzan is a very good playmaker who can create open shots for his teammates. He’s not a very athletic guard, but he wins with his smarts and shooting.
Purdue | Trey Kaufman-Renn
The Purdue Boilermakers are filled with a plethora of Indiana natives. Junior big man Trey Kaufman-Renn has looked like one of the best players in the country. The 6-foot-9 big man is a very good post scorer who has a feathery touch inside the paint. He has a very good right-handed floater in the lane and has dominated the paint for the majority of the season as he averages over 20 points per game. Kaufman-Renn is a great screensetter and excels as a roll-man. The potential as a stretch big is quite enticing as well.
Kentucky | Amari Williams
Kentucky is in their first year under Mark Pope with their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019. They have a ton of second-round prospects, but it’s their starting center, Amari Williams, who pops more than the others. He’s an elite passing lefty big man who plays with fearlessness. The 7-footer has a great feel for the game and good court vision. Outside of his great passing ,he’s a good interior defender that alters a ton of shots around the rim. He makes a nice impact on both ends of the floor and is an X-Factor for Kentucky.
Tennessee | Chaz Lanier
Although he’s very old for a prospect, Chaz Lanier is a potential first-round pick due to his stellar play in Tennessee this season. The 6-foot-4 wing is an elite outside shooter as he has shot 42.3% from behind the arc on 534 3-point attempts in his last two seasons combined. Lanier is an advanced spot-up shooter that has deep range and great shot preparation. He can even come off screens as a movement shooter and make difficult jumpers on the move. The pull-up shooting is there as well. Lanier is a very versatile shooter and shot-maker that could carve out a role in the NBA.
