NBA Draft

NCAA Tournament: Top Prospects In Midwest Region

The stage for the Sweet 16 is set and will begin on Thursday. Who is the top prospect on each team in the Midwest Region?

Isaac Condra

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
We are down to just 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament. Each region currently has just four teams standing and only one team in each region will make the final four. Let’s dive into the top prospect on each team in the Midwest Region and breakdown what makes them an enticing prospect.

Houston | Milos Uzan

Mar 22, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) dribbles the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars are currently the favorites to make the Final Four out of the remaining teams in this region and junior guard Milos Uzan plays a major role in that. The 6-foot-4 guard is shooting over 40% from behind the arc as he’s a very good spot-up shooter that makes defenses pay when he’s left open. When he’s run off the line, he also has a good pull-up jumper, and even his decision-making is very impressive. Uzan is a very good playmaker who can create open shots for his teammates. He’s not a very athletic guard, but he wins with his smarts and shooting.

Purdue | Trey Kaufman-Renn

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) warms up before a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Purdue Boilermakers are filled with a plethora of Indiana natives. Junior big man Trey Kaufman-Renn has looked like one of the best players in the country. The 6-foot-9 big man is a very good post scorer who has a feathery touch inside the paint. He has a very good right-handed floater in the lane and has dominated the paint for the majority of the season as he averages over 20 points per game. Kaufman-Renn is a great screensetter and excels as a roll-man. The potential as a stretch big is quite enticing as well.

Kentucky | Amari Williams

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Amari Williams (22) looks to pass against Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kentucky is in their first year under Mark Pope with their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019. They have a ton of second-round prospects, but it’s their starting center, Amari Williams, who pops more than the others. He’s an elite passing lefty big man who plays with fearlessness. The 7-footer has a great feel for the game and good court vision. Outside of his great passing ,he’s a good interior defender that alters a ton of shots around the rim. He makes a nice impact on both ends of the floor and is an X-Factor for Kentucky.

Tennessee | Chaz Lanier

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Although he’s very old for a prospect, Chaz Lanier is a potential first-round pick due to his stellar play in Tennessee this season. The 6-foot-4 wing is an elite outside shooter as he has shot 42.3% from behind the arc on 534 3-point attempts in his last two seasons combined. Lanier is an advanced spot-up shooter that has deep range and great shot preparation. He can even come off screens as a movement shooter and make difficult jumpers on the move. The pull-up shooting is there as well. Lanier is a very versatile shooter and shot-maker that could carve out a role in the NBA.

Published
Isaac is the founder of Global Scouting and an analyst for Draft Digest. He has scouted and covered the NBA draft for the last five years, with experience analyzing players at all levels.