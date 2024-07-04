2024 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Washington Wizards Draft Class
The Washington Wizards finished the season with the second-worst record in the NBA and ultimately ended up with the second pick in the draft. Ever since the John Wall era in Washington came to an end, the Wizards haven’t really been a serious playoff team. They had three first-round picks this year in hopes to continue adding great young talent.
Let’s dive into each selection they made and the summary of their draft.
No. 2: Alex Sarr
If you ask who’s the top prospect in this year’s draft, the majority of scouts or NBA decision-makers the answer you will likely get is Alex Sarr. The 7-foot-1 big man played in the NBL this past season where he came off the bench in every game, but was clearly one of the most impactful players on the team. Sarr is the perfect selection for a rebuilding Wizards team as they needed high-upside young talent and he offers that.
The French big man is arguably the best defensive prospect in the draft as he’s an elite rim protector that has the ability to anchor a defense to his size, length and instincts. Sarr is a very versatile defender who’s capable of being effective in a variety of different ball-screen coverages and has shown the ability to step out and defend in space.
There’s a valid argument to be made that Sarr is one of the most all-around athletic 7-footers in the entire NBA. Outside of defense, the 7-foot-1 big man is very skilled with a ton of offensive upside. He has the potential to be a stretch big and has a good feel for the game. Sarr has all the makings to be a high-level two-way player in the NBA and could carve out a career similar to how Evan Mobley is for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
No. 14: Carlton Carrington
With their second pick in the lottery, the Washington Wizards went with a young and talented combo guard in Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington out of Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-5 freshman made noise right away in college as he shot up draft boards almost immediately with his shot-making prowess, positional size and passing chops.
Carrington absolutely thrives in the mid-range area where he has a lethal pull-up jumper that extends out to the 3-point line. Outside of his tough shot-making ability he also has a good feel for the game which shows in the reads he makes in the half-court.
Carrington thrives in the pick and roll where he consistently makes good decisions. The biggest concern is his inability to finish at the rim and his struggle generating rim pressure. He’s very perimeter oriented at 6-foot-5 which is a tad bit concerning. Overall this was a solid swing pick for the Wizards and could be a nice piece next to Sarr.
No. 24: Kyshawn George
With their final pick in the draft, the Wizards selected another freshman out of Miami in Kyshawn George. George, similar to Carrington, wasn't seen on any mock drafts or draft boards to start the season, but as the season rolled along he saw his stock skyrocket due to his impressive play when teammates went down with injuries.
George is a very good shooter that excels in catch-and-shoot situations. He has deep range that extends past the 3-point line and great touch. He showed some promise with his shot versatility as he’s a capable movement shooter and can make tough shots off the bounce. He’s a solid passer who also showed flashes of being a solid secondary playmaker for a team.
George is young with some nice upside, but he has noticeable concerns in his game. The biggest area of concern for George is his struggles to stay efficient inside the arc as he shot under 50% on all 2-pointers. He really struggles to finish at the rim which leads to him being very perimeter-oriented.
Draft Summary
The Wizards landing the best prospect in the draft despite not having the number one pick is a massive victory that all Washington fans should be happy about. Sarr isn’t an S-tier prospect or a franchise changer, but he offers elite two-way potential that you can’t really find anywhere else in this draft. Sarr has made it clear he prefers to play the power forward position in the NBA so I wonder how they will manage his minutes between the four and the five positions this upcoming season. With the other two first-round picks they likely should have gone in another direction with one of those picks.
They drafted two guards who are a bit raw, severely struggle to finish and pressure the rim and still are years away from being NBA-ready. It may be difficult for Carrington and George to work out together, so there could be a world in which one of them to be moved eventually. But they both have a pathway in finding success in the NBA, just not on the same team. In the end, the Wizards should still feel a bit more excited about their future and with another tanking season on the way they can only pray the lottery is in their favor yet again.
