2024 NBA Draft: Donovan Clingan's Case as a Top-Three Selection
Throughout the draft combine in mid-May, Donovan Clingan thoroughly impressed scouts and bolstered the claim that he has the ability to be more than just a force along the interior.
Flashing glimpses of outside shooting coupled with notable agility and reaction time measuring in at 7-foot-3 in shoes and 282 pounds with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. His measurables were known to be freakish when looking at what he did in his two years and two national championships at Connecticut, but it's his offensive upside and ability as an agile defensive anchor which could put him very high up the board on draft night.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski think the same, even despite the top three teams not being in desperate need of grabbing a monster center like Clingan.
The Atlanta Hawks in the one slot already have a strong frontcourt tandem in Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela with Deandre Hunter backing them. The Washington Wizards, who have the No. 2 pick, have Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III, though it would be advantageous for them to take a chance on Clingan and shift Bagley III to the bench or possibly deal him elsewhere if they took that route. A team with bright defensive upside, Clingan could be a piece for the Wizards that could build upon a solid defensive foundation. And lastly the Houston Rockets -- with the No. 3 selection on draft night -- already have a shored up youthful frontcourt in Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun with Tari Eason and Steven Adams as reserves.
But despite the top three teams not in the most inclined spots to select Clingan, it'd be difficult for any three of those squads to deny a player that is sure to be a defensive force, and also one who could definitely carve out an offensive pathway as a role player on that end of the floor. His defensive presence as a rim deterrent with widespread coverage, and as a player who can wall off angles swiftly along the interior at a ridiculous size, his skill set is unique and highly valuable despite not having a super developed offensive game.
For those reasons, it wouldn't be a surprise to many if he was picked up within one of those three slots on draft night, June 26.
