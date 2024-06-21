2024 NBA Draft: Enrique Freeman Continues to Increase Stock
A decorated colleague player standing at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Enrique Freeman is one of the most underrated players in this upcoming draft class. Last season at Akron, he was among the country’s top performers, hiding in plain sight. The fifth-year senior roughly averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds per game on efficient splits while also notching nearly two blocks per game. He capped off his college career with a phenomenal performance in the NCAA Tournament, producing 21 points and 14 rebounds against Creighton in the first round.
Freeman followed up his impressive season with an even better pre-draft process. He spent time at Portsmouth, G League Elite Camp and then the NBA Draft Combine, where he shined and showcased his upside against his peers in this class at each stop. He’s been increasing his draft stock for the past nine months, but that’s especially true since April. He’s now firmly established himself as a second-round talent, but at this point, he might be taken in the early to middle part of round two.
What makes Freeman so interesting is his style of play. He should naturally slot into a power forward type position in the NBA, where he will be able to use his length. The 6-foot-7 forward plays bigger than his height, largely due to his strength and intensity.
Whether on or off the ball, Freeman uses quick, decisive movements. He’s a hard cutter who also understands angles and how to get to open space to set himself up to score easily. He also has a large catch radius for lobs, which will help space the floor vertically for his team at the next level. He possesses soft touch near the rim and boasts an effective baby hook. Twice in his career, the Akron product scored more than 30 points.
Freeman loves to back down his defender and use lower body strength to get to the rim. He doesn’t have any problem initiating contact in the post, and has an effective pump fake that often allows him to get clean looks at the rim.
With the ball in his hands, Freeman is more crafty than he gets credit for. He’s able to score on the move himself, but is also a patient passer out of the low post and on the perimeter. He fits the ball into small windows and makes wraparounds, one-handed passes, skips and everything in-between. When he does catch on the perimeter and is open, Freeman is also a reliable shooter. He has solid mechanics for a forward and knocked down 37% of his 54 triples last season.
Then comes the rebounding, which is Freeman’s best trait. He led the country in boards last season, which is largely due to effort and positioning. He’s relentless on the glass, especially on the offensive end of the floor. There were countless possessions last season where most players would give up on play, but Freeman ended up with the rebound for second-chance points. Not only did he average 13 rebounds per game last season, but he has also notched three 20-rebound games in his career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.