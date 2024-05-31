2024 NBA Draft: Kentucky Star Compared to Los Angeles Lakers Guard
The NBA Draft is less than a month away and players are eager to hear their names called and to walk the stage sporting a logo of a franchise they'll soon represent. With this, the pre-draft process is filled with workouts, interviews and PR tours.
Kentucky star and projected top-ten pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Reed Sheppard recently sat down with The Athletic's Shams Charania.
READ MORE: Four Last Minute NBA Withdrawal Deadline Returnees to Monitor Next Season
Sheppard has had a unique pre-draft process, drawing comparisons to both superstars and role players. Most recently, Sheppard was compared to Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. The 6-foot-3 guard weighed in on the comparison while sitting down with Charania.
“It’s really cool being compared to an NBA player, especially at the beginning of your college career, because that’s what you want to be eventually — an NBA player,” Sheppard said. “That’s funny they say Austin because Austin actually has reached out to me multiple times. He reached out to me during the season, and hollered at me."
Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Reaves posted averages of 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. That's quite a comparison for an NBA prospect.
“He’s a really good dude. I’ve got to know him a little bit. We text every now and then. So, hearing that is pretty cool for me just because I know how good of a player he is. Watching him play is really cool, knowing that people also compare me to him. He’s someone that I like to watch and I look up to,” Sheppard continued.
During his freshman season in Lexington, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. It's hard to imagine he isn't NBA-ready after the season he had with Kentucky this past season. He shot 53.6 percent from the floor and 51.1 from the field.
Sheppard will be able to show the flashes and answer questions to his NBA comparison as he'll hear his name called in less than a month when the draft takes place.
READ MORE: 93 Prospects Have Withdrawn From Early Entry List
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.