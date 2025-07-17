Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Both the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have just one win in the Las Vegas Summer League as they head into Thursday afternoon’s matchup.
After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season (where the Pacers beat the Knicks), neither of these teams has a top pick to rely on this summer.
Still, New York has some intriguing young players like Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr. who all are fighting to be a part of Mike Brown’s rotation in the 2025-26 season.
As for Indiana, it’s gotten some highlight reel plays from former second-round pick Johnny Furphy and some strong play from RayJ Dennis and others this summer.
Oddsmakers have set the Pacers as favorites on Thursday, but how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -1.5 (-110)
- Knicks +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -125
- Knicks: +105
Total
- 188.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 17
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Pacers record: 1-2
- Knicks record: 1-2
Pacers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
- Johnny Furphy
A second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Furphy is looking to carve out a role with the Pacers in the 2025-26 season, especially with Tyrese Haliburton hurt. The Pacers should have plenty of open minutes that they’ll need to fill with Haliburton nursing a ruptured Achilles and Myles Turner signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.
So far this summer, Furphy is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field. He’s also chipped in 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in just under 23 minutes per game.
New York Knicks
- Tyler Kolek
After a slow, slow start to the summer, Kolek went off in Tuesday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, shooting 7-for-17 from the field on his way to a 25-point, four-assist game.
The Knicks may need more from Kolek in the 2025-26 season with it looking more and more likely that both Cam Payne and Delon Wright won’t be on the roster in the upcoming season. The Knicks did add Jordan Clarkson, but Kolek is one of the few true point guards on the roster.
Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
I’m buying the Knicks in this matchup, as the Pacers have struggled so far this summer, winning by one point in their opener in Las Vegas before suffering back-to-back losses where they allowed over 100 points.
In fact, the Pacers have given up over 100 points in every game so far in Las Vegas.
That should play into the hands of a New York Knicks team that has some solid talent (mainly from the 2024 NBA Draft) on its roster. New York scored 97 points in a win over Brooklyn, and it finally shot the 3-ball a little better, hitting 10 shots from beyond the arc in that game.
If this game turns into a high-scoring affair – which all of Indiana’s games have – I think the Knicks have the advantage. I’ll back them as underdogs on Thursday.
Pick: Knicks +1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.