2024 NBA Draft: Identifying Projected Second Rounders with Ability to Impact Playoff Teams

For playoff teams looking for win-now talent in the second round, who should be at the top of the list?

Nick Crain

Kansas' guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) claps during warmups before the Big 12 basketball game against Texas Tech, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY
Even in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, there will be players who end up making an impact in their rookie seasons. This is a phenomenon that unfolds every season, as at least one player ends up being a steal in round two and proves to be one of the best first-year players in the league.

That's why it's so important for teams around the league to scout deep into each class of prospects, as the ability to identify these types of players later in the draft can move the needle. Whether it's a player that falls to the second round, or was simply overlooked, there is value in the back half of the draft.

Especially in the 2024 NBA Draft, this should be the case once again. For a team hoping to make the playoffs, landing a player in the second round who can contribute in the regular rotation as a rookie is a huge win. This results in a player on a cheap contract who can make an impact and change the trajectory of a season

Let's take a look at three prospects who are projected to be taken in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the ability to make a tangible impact on a playoff team as a rookie.

Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) is defended by Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Creighton held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, March 29, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

While Scheierman is known for being a dynamic scorer, he has true two-way upside at the next level. He has good size at 6-foot-7 and plays the game the right way. Whether it’s as an off-ball 3-point shooter or a complimentary scorer off the bench, Scheierman could be incredibly impactful as a rookie if drafted into the right system. 

Dillon Jones (Weber State)

Mar 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general view of an official NBA game basketball in the second quarter of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most unique players in this class, Jones has all of the tools to help a team win from day one in the NBA. Not only was he a 20-point per game scorer last season, but he also averaged nearly 10 rebounds and dished out five assists. At 6-foot-6 with a strong frame, Jones is NBA ready. It will all come down to how he slots into a system given his tweener size and positional skillset.

Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

Mar 5, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots a free throw against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If it weren’t for injuries late in the season that lingered into the pre-draft process, McCullar might be a firm first-round pick right now. He’s a proven defender who has improved tremendously on the offensive end of the floor. Especially if his 3-point shot continues to improve, he’s the ideal wing of the bench for a playoff team at 6-foot-6. 

