2025 adidas Eurocamp: Day 2 Recap
Sunday brought even more action in Treviso, Italy, as the 18th annual adidas Eurocamp continued into its second day. Campers started the morning working with the renowned staff of coaches on strategies both offensively and defensively for pick-and-roll scenarios. From there, a pair of adidas athletes in NBA forward Guerschon Yabusele and EuroLeague great Sergio Rodriguez made a guest appearance, speaking in front of the young prospects and answering questions. To wrap up the morning session, both Yabusele and Rodriguez spent time with each individual team doing stations and practice
To kick off the afternoon, former NBA MVP Derrick Rose was the next special guest to spend time with the campers. He provided coaching and insight to each individual as the former face of adidas gave back to the next generation of hoopers.
Three more games took place on Sunday, as these premier prospects from around the globe went head-to-head, showcasing their talent in front of NBA personnel. The day started off with 3SSB Select taking on Team Eurocamp 1, followed by Team World against NBL Next Stars and then finally Team Next Gen versus Team Eurocamp 1.
Who were the standout performers from day two?
Colben Landrew
Landrew had another strong showing on Sunday following an underrated performance on Sunday. A former football player, he has one of the strongest frames at Eurocamp and uses it to his advantage on both ends. He scored a team-high 21 points on day two and was able to fill it up from beyond the arc.
Mouhamed Faye
As his offensive game rounds into form, the defensive presence that Faye provides his team is a luxury. Even when he wasn't blocking shots in his two games on day two, simply being in the paint changed what the opposing offenses were able to do.
Caleb Holt
Holt is a dynamic defender, but his shot-making in Treviso has stood out as well. He was a major key in his team's dominant victory on Sunday and was able to score from all three levels.
Anthony Thompson
Although he is a year younger than many of his peers on the 3SSB Select roster, Thompson still stood out as a star on Sunday. He's playing with a ton of confidence as Eurocamp unfolds, and his positional size allows him to be a walking mismatch.
Andrej Kostic
An absolute star for his age, Kostic plays with a level of poise and pace that screams future NBA potential. When the ball was in his hands, everything was so smooth as he navigated pick-and-roll action and dissected the defense on Sunday,
Abdou Toure
Toure had a few smooth moves on Sunday that were notable among all of the action. Furthermore, his defensive disruptiveness was on full display as he made a two-way impact that helped lift his team to the victory.
Karim Lopez
While Lopez didn't necessarily have his best outing on Sunday, the eye tests clearly tells you how good he is. When the ball is in his hands, good things happen and he plays with a level of confidence that is undeniable.
Killian Malwaya
The box score was impressive for Malwaya on Sunday, especially in the scoring department, but the way in which he went about it was the real story. He put together several flashy possessions and buried some fairly advanced shots in traffic, which was good to see from the promising prospect.
Reynan Dos Santos
The physical gifts of Dos Santos were on full display on Sunday, as he filled the role of a primary offensive engine and was great on the glass.
Julius Price
Fueled by perimeter scoring and a flurry of triples, Price scored nearly 20 points in his lone contest on Sunday. His smooth stroke caught the eyes of scouts in the gym, but he also dished out several dimes as well to teammates as he put together a well-rounded showing.
Ricards Aizpurs
The jumbo guard skills are impressive for Aizpurs, who although struggled from an efficiency standpoint, showed great aggressiveness and versatility on day two.
Ognjen Srzentic
A Serbian wing standing at 6-foot-7, Srzentic impacted the game in so many ways on Sunday. Not only was he one of the more impressive scorers to take the floor, but he was impressive on the glass and also set the table for his teammates to score off his assists.