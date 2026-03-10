Potential 2027 NBA Draft Lottery Pick Caleb Holt Commits to Arizona

One of the best high school basketball players in the country announced his commitment on Tuesday, March 10.

Caleb Holt, a five-star wing prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, chose Arizona over Houston, Alabama, Kentucky and many other schools. The Prolific Prep standout will join one of the best programs in college basketball, as the Wildcats are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation with a 29-2 record.

By the time Holt suits up for Tommy Lloyd's team, there is a solid chance that the Wildcats have produced lottery picks in each of the past two seasons. Carter Bryant was selected by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 14 overall in 2025, while both Brayden Burries and Koa Peat could be selected in the first 14 selections this summer.

Holt could be the next one-and-done prospect for the Wildcats. Ranked the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports, the talented wing prospect earned McDonald's All-American honors and has likely garnered a few early looks from NBA scouts.

Now, Holt will have the opportunity to showcase his talent against some of the NCAA's best teams, as Arizona competes in the loaded Big 12 Conference. This year alone, players like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Kingston Flemings, Tounde Yessoufou and other potential first-round picks all played in the Big 12.

Squaring off against other future NBA players should give teams a better idea of how Holt will be able to handle the next level.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Holt offers good size and length on the wing to complement his stregnth and explosive athleticism. The Arizona commit knows how to utilize his natural abilities on defense, and showed the potential to be productive on that end of the court at the next level.

Holt is also an effective finisher around the rim, using his size and athleticism to get downhill and score with ease. The five-star prospect still needs to improve as a shooter, though, after being inconsistent from the perimeter in high school.

If Holt's shooting mechanics look better and the ball finds the bottom of the next, Holt's other traits will likely carry the standout wing to becoming one of the top NBA Draft prospects in the 2027 class.

Viewers and scouts will have to wait and see how Holt plays as a freshman, but the Wildcats have certainly made a splash landing a pledge from the highly touted recruit.

