2025 adidas Eurocamp: Day 3 Recap
The 18th annual adidas Eurocamp came to a close on Monday night, but not before an action-packed day and a thriller of a championship game. To start off the morning of day three, a shooting competition took place in which every single camper participated. From there, one more practice took place before a break, and then the final three games of the event. During that time, adidas athletes and former NBA standouts Derrick Rose and Goran Dragic spoke to the campers, giving them one more opportunity to hear from those who achieved what they each dream to one day.
Before the championship game between 3SSB Select and Team NBL Next Stars, Team Next Gen faced Team World and Team Eurocamp 1 played Team Eurocamp 2. When it was all said and done, 3SSB Select won the camp, marking the first time in many years that a US-based team came out on top at adidas Eurocamp.
Who were the standout performers from day three?
Ian Platteeuw
In what was his most impressive outing at Eurocamp, Platteeuw's skill was on full display. He held his own and leveraged his touch to make things happen on the offensive end with a very efficient performance.
Wei Lin
A true offensive engine, the 6-foot-3 point guard scored the ball at a high level on Monday while also being the team's best at setting the table. He has a professional skillset and the poise to run an offense as a floor general.
Cody Peck
Peck is known for his great rim protection on the defensive end, but his jumper is really starting to rund into form. He looked comfortable putting the ball on the deck in the final day of action, and even hit a pull-up movement triple in self-creation.
Adam Oumiddoch
When it comes to pure scorers, Oumiddoch was arguably the best in Treviso. That was exactly the case on Monday, as he poured in 30 points with smooth, effortless moves to create space and get his shot off.
Reyne Smith
Smith, as expected, looked like a professional at Eurocamp. He has the tools and experience that resulted in his game being loud and impactful, especially on Monday. He knocked down eight triples in a single game as his smooth lefty jumper looked perfect.
Mouhamed Faye
Once again, Faye found ways to impact winning without taking many shots. He cleaned the glass nicely in limited action and also blocked several shots.
Ricards Aizpurs
Aizpurs had a great camp, capped off with a 25-point game to close it out on Monday. He knocked down five triples and was overall very efficient from the floor.
Maxence Lemoine
In what was a masterclass performance, Lemoine dished out 11 assists with zero turnovers on Monday. That's extremely difficult to do in this setting, especially when playing in unfamiliar situations.
Caleb Holt
The MVP of Eurocamp, Holt was dominant on both ends all three days. That was especially true on Monday, as he poured in 19 points to go along with three steals in the championship game.
Bo Ogden
Ogden was a huge contributor in 3SSB Select's championship win, which is why he earned MVP for that particular game. He knocked down four triples and saved his best performance for last.
Anthony Thompson
Coming off the bench, Thompson was a huge lift on Monday with a perfect shooting performance from the floor. He played within his role, which was exactly what his team needed.
Abdou Toure
Toure played with great aggression on Monday, which resulted in getting to the free throw line several times. He was one of the most underrated players all week in Treviso and had a great showing overall.
Julius Price
With three made triples, Price's perimeter stroke was impressive on the final day of Eurocamp. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has a beautiful jumper that should translate moving forward.