Best Golf Balls for 2024
As a golfer, you're likely aware of the importance of having the right equipment in your bag to play well. If you've done it correctly, you've had a professional fitting for your irons, woods and driver, and you have a putter that suits your arm length and stroke style.
But many golfers overlook one essential piece of gear—the golf ball. It's in fact the most critical piece of equipment in your bag. While it's easy to grab any random ball, there's a good chance you're playing one that isn't the best fit for your game.
The right golf ball is as important as having a properly fitted set of irons. However, there are hundreds of options, making it daunting to shop around.
Fortunately, I've spent most of 2024 researching and testing the most popular golf balls. I've compiled a list of this year's must-have balls, making it easier for you to find the perfect ball for your game.
What to Consider When Buying Golf Balls
When buying golf equipment, there are essential factors, and this holds for golf balls as well. The first factor is price. While golf balls may not be as expensive as a new driver, you'll need a constant and steady supply. Typically, golf balls sell by the dozen, and prices can range from a few dollars to $60 or more per dozen. Selecting a golf ball that performs well and is affordable is crucial.
It's also essential to be realistic about your ability as a golfer. Just because the world's top players use a particular ball doesn't mean you should, too. Using a ball beyond your skill level may harm your game more than it helps. Golf balls cater to every type of golfer, from seasoned professionals to beginners. Researching and testing the ball is a good idea before deciding.
Consider your swing speed and the golf ball's compression in line with your ability. A ball with lower compression would benefit more if your swing speed is average or below. In contrast, players with swing speeds over 100 mph should opt for a ball with higher compression. Finding the right balance is crucial for optimal performance.
Once you've narrowed down your options, it's time to consider feel and performance. Choose the ball that feels and performs the best for you. If you need more confidence in the ball's performance or don't like how it feels when hitting, there are better balls for you. Your ball should inspire trust and feel right when you hit it.
For a long time, golf balls were only available in white, with a few colored options of varying quality. However, over the past decade, things have changed significantly. Major manufacturers now produce golf balls in various colors, including pink, red, yellow and green. Some golfers prefer colored balls because they're easier to see. You may want to try playing with different colors to see which one you like best—ultimately, it's a matter of personal preference.
By considering these factors, you'll be able to find the best golf ball for your game.
Best Overall Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
Titleists' dominance in the golf ball market is no secret. Their slogan, "The Number 1 Ball in Golf," is backed by the fact that more golfers play with their balls than any other brand. The Pro V1 sits at the top of our list and is widely regarded as the top-performing golf ball by PGA and LPGA players and skilled amateurs.
The Pro V1 delivers an exceptionally soft feel on and around the green, while its properties also reduce spin and flatten trajectory for unparalleled distance off the tee. At the same time, the ball's urethane cover provides optimal spin with short irons and wedges, allowing for consistent flights while controlling distance.
Golfers love the feel and responsiveness of the Pro V1 when they reach the green. The putter face feels soft coming off, and the alignment arrow on the ball's side makes it easy to start putts online.
There's no doubt about it: more than any other ball on our list, the Titleist Pro V1 delivers the absolute best in distance, feel, spin and overall performance.
Best Golf Ball for Most Golfers: Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls
Callaway is hot on the heels of Titleist when it comes to producing high-quality golf balls. However, while Titleist is often considered a "good player's" brand, Callaway has a reputation for creating world-class golf equipment geared towards the average player.
That's why the Callaway Supersoft golf ball is the best for most golfers in 2024. Thanks to its HyperElastic SoftFast core, this ball is renowned for its exceptional distance off the tee and with long clubs in general. This core increases ball speed, particularly with the driver and fairway woods, making it a game-changer for many golfers.
But the core also provides an exceptional feel on short shots, where golfers need it most. Paired with an exceptionally soft cover, you won't have any issues generating the spin you need. This ball continues to improve yearly, and the 2024 version is the best yet.
Best Golf Ball for Distance: TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
It's no surprise that TaylorMade has secured a spot on our list. The TP5 golf ball is one of the longest and best all-around performing balls 2024, favored by notable golfers such as Rickie Fowler, Colin Morikawa and Lucas Herbert.
This exceptional ball stands out for to its revolutionary five-piece construction. It delivers low spin and penetrating flight with the driver and long clubs while providing exceptional spin and control around the green. Notably, it's the only five-piece golf ball available on the market.
TaylorMade's innovative Tour Flight Dimple Pattern is also noteworthy. It optimizes the ball's aerodynamics to maximize carry distances and achieve a steep angle of descent. This allows golfers to stop the ball quickly on the green, achieving the perfect blend of maximum distance and soft landing. Although the TP5 is renowned for its distance, its other impressive characteristics should be noticed.
Best Golf Ball for Mid Handicappers: Vice Pro Soft Golf Balls
The Vice Pro Soft golf ball is a high-performance option that delivers an ideal blend of distance, feel and greenside control, especially for golfers with moderate swing speeds. This three-piece ball features a low-compression core that helps maximize energy transfer for increased ball speed off the tee. The responsive core is surrounded by a mantle layer engineered to reduce long-game spin for a penetrating ball flight that holds its line in the wind.
The Vice Pro Soft shines with its ultra-thin cast urethane cover. The premium cover material interacts beautifully with the grooves on your short irons and wedges, allowing you to generate tour-level spin on approach shots. You'll have the confidence to attack the pin, knowing the Vice Pro Soft will grab the green and give you incredible stopping power, even on shots with a lower trajectory. With its outstanding all-around performance and great value, the Vice Pro Soft has earned a loyal following among discerning golfers.
Best Golf Balls for Average Golfers: Bridgestone e9 Golf Balls
The Bridgestone e9 ball features a two-piece construction with an injection-molded seamless Surlyn cover, and Bridgestone's proven 330 dimple pattern for optimized aerodynamics. It's a strong all-around performer that won't break the bank.
The e9 is ideal for those looking to gain a few extra yards on their drives during a regular round. This ball's high launch and low spin properties can benefit players with average swing speeds. For golfers looking to hit it longer off the tee without sacrificing too much control, the Bridgestone e9 is worth considering.
Best Feeling Golf Balls: Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Balls
Feel plays a vital role when selecting the perfect golf ball. Among the numerous balls I tested in 2024, the Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track stood out for its exceptional feel, largely thanks to Callaway's innovative HyperElastic SoftFast Core. This technology generates a remarkable amount of spin, producing an unparalleled sensation as the ball comes off the clubface on a putt or chip.
However, what truly sets the Chrome Soft X Triple Track apart is the attention to detail in its construction. Callaway invested over $50 million in developing Precision Technology, a meticulous process that ensures every aspect of the ball's creation is carefully measured and optimized. The result is a ball consistently performing well for golfers of all skill levels and in various playing conditions.
One of the most impressive features of this ball is its ease of alignment. The triple track design on the side of the ball eliminates any guesswork, making it incredibly easy to line up your shots. If you're looking for a ball that combines an outstanding feel with an excellent all-around performance, the Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track is worth trying.
Most Durable Golf Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls
Many golfers are all too familiar with the frustration of pulling a brand-new ball out of its sleeve only to have to replace it almost immediately because it gets scuffed up and is no longer playable. If you're tired of dealing with this issue, the Srixon Z-Star XV is worth considering.
This ball boasts a thermoplastic urethane cover and Spin Skin+ coating, making it the most durable golf ball in 2024. These features provide exceptional durability, deliver an excellent feel and increase friction against the clubface at impact, resulting in maximum spin and control with short irons and wedges. The combination of durability and performance is hard to beat, especially when the ball resists scuffs and stops on a dime.
The Z-Star XV's core is also cutting-edge, featuring a soft center that gradually becomes firmer towards the edges. This design produces contrasting compression properties that help golfers maximize distance while maintaining a smooth feel and responsiveness around the green.
This ball excels in aerodynamics. Its 338-dimple design creates a penetrating launch and increases lift during ascent.
For a ball that will meet all your performance expectations, it's hard to beat the Srixon Z-Star XV.
Best Short Game Golf Ball: PXG Xtreme Golf Balls
The PXG Xtreme ball's ultra-soft urethane cover is the key to its outstanding performance. Unlike other balls with firmer surfaces designed solely for maximizing distance, the Xtreme's cover is engineered to optimize spin for ultimate control around the green. This ball generated the most spin out of any ball I tested.
The Xtreme's performance goes beyond the short game. Its polybutadiene core boasts an impressively high coefficient of restitution (COR), resulting in remarkable ball speeds. This translates to increased distance off the tee. The ball's 338-dimple pattern has been expertly designed to optimize aerodynamic properties, producing shots with a penetrating and consistent flight.
While nothing compares to Xtreme's short-game performance, its overall performance shouldn't be overlooked. This ball delivers consistently throughout the bag, making it a solid choice for golfers seeking a high-performance ball.
Editor’s Choice Golf Ball - Oncore Elixir Golf Balls
You might be surprised that my top pick for one of the best golf balls of 2024 comes from something other than a well-known manufacturer. Instead, it's from a lesser-known company that's worth exploring.
The Oncore Elixr golf ball is a game-changer. Its unique perimeter weighting design sets it apart, providing unmatched balance and consistency. This results in penetrating, tight, consistent ball flights that elevate your game to the next level. The polybutadiene core has been tweaked from previous versions, leading to increased carry distance and roll—a true win-win.
And while the Elixr's cover is firmer than some other balls, it still delivers an exceptional feel off the clubface, whether taking a full swing or playing a short shot around the green. There isn't one standout feature that puts this ball head and shoulders above the rest, but its overall performance and price make it an excellent choice.
Best Soft Golf Ball: Wilson Soft DUO Golf Balls
I firmly believe in the advantages of soft golf balls, particularly regarding chipping, pitching and putting. A ball that feels soft to the touch inspires confidence and provides satisfying feedback when struck by the club.
In 2024, the Wilson Soft DUO stands out as the softest golf ball available. While it's just as smooth as its predecessors, it boasts a significant upgrade: a core featuring a velocity-boosting additive. This innovation enables maximum energy transfer between the ball and the clubface at impact, resulting in faster ball speeds and higher launch dynamics—or, simply put, more distance.
The Wilson Soft DUO's dimple pattern has also been re-engineered to optimize aerodynamics, mainly when used with the driver. Despite its softness, you won't notice any loss of distance off the tee. Given its excellent performance around the green and throughout the bag and its price, the Wilson Soft DUO is undoubtedly worth trying.
Best Golf Balls for Seniors: Callaway Warbird Golf Balls
I'm often asked about the best golf equipment for seniors. Although I'm not quite at that stage myself, my dad is, and I'm fortunate enough to play with him every week. I recently had him test various golf balls and share his thoughts.
The Callaway Warbird was his favorite. This two-piece ball is designed to provide maximum distance, which most seniors can benefit from. Its large, high-energy core and aerodynamic HEX dimple pattern work together to promote a high launch and carry.
The Warbird's ionomer cover is soft, giving golfers the feel and control they need to get the ball close to the hole. While the Callaway Warbird may not be the right ball for skilled players with fast swing speeds, it's perfect for seniors who want more distance and adequate feel and control.
Best Golf Balls for Women: TaylorMade Distance Plus Golf Balls
TaylorMade Distance Plus golf balls are great for players seeking maximum yardage without breaking the bank. These two-piece balls feature a REACT Speed Core engineered to boost ball speed and minimize the tee's spin-off. The soft ionomer cover provides an excellent feel around the greens while improving durability.
While not designed for tour-level spin control, the Distance Plus holds its own for approach shots and chips. High handicappers and budget-conscious players will find these balls forgiving and long-lasting. They're perfect for those rounds where you might lose a few in the woods or water hazards. The TaylorMade Distance Plus Golf Balls give you what you need to hit it long and straight while keeping more cash in your pocket.
Best Value Golf Balls: Titleist Velocity Golf Balls
Titleist Velocity golf balls are an excellent choice for distance-seeking players on a budget. These two-piece balls feature a large, high-speed LSX core and an NAZ+ cover that work together to maximize ball speed off the clubface. The spherically tiled 350 octahedral dimple design promotes a consistently high and penetrating ball flight.
On the course, Velocity balls deliver explosive distance on full shots with extremely low long-game spin. This helps keep drives and long irons straight while maximizing carry and roll. Around the greens, Velocity balls offer a firmer feel compared to premium urethane-covered balls but still provide adequate short-game playability for most golfers. Velocity balls offer performance and value for mid to high-handicappers who want to maximize distance without spending a fortune on premium tour-level balls.
Best Golf Balls for Simulator: Titleist Pro V1 RCT Golf Balls
Titleist's Pro V1 RCT golf balls are a game-changer for indoor golf. These balls feature an internal radar reflective marker that dramatically improves spin data capture with launch monitors like Trackman. You'll get the same premium performance as regular Pro V1s but with unparalleled accuracy for indoor play.
The RCT technology allows launch monitors to capture spin data with 99% accuracy, even in limited flight environments. This means you can get reliable data with as little as 8 feet of flying distance—a 25-30% reduction compared to standard balls. This translates to more precise information and better equipment decisions for golfers and fitters.
While the RCT balls cost more than standard Pro V1s, they're designed to last through hundreds of shots. If you're serious about indoor practice or getting fitted for clubs, the Pro V1 RCT balls are worth considering for their unmatched accuracy in limited-flight settings.
Final Thoughts on the Best Golf Balls for 2024
Given the numerous options, choosing the best golf ball in 2024 can be overwhelming. The real challenge lies in finding the one that perfectly suits your game and budget.
Like all golf equipment, golf balls continue to evolve and improve with each passing year, and this year is no exception.
Many golfers need help to select the right ball for their game, which can significantly impact their performance. Playing with the wrong ball can be more detrimental than you think.
But by considering some of the factors mentioned earlier and taking the time to test a few different balls, you'll find one you can rely on for consistent results.