2025 NBA Draft: Alabama's Derrion Reid Flashes Potential Versus Robert Morris
Five-star forward Derrion Reid did not have the dominant freshman season that people thought he might, playing behind Grant Nelson and the rest of the Alabama front court on a roster loaded with high-major stars. Coming from Prolific Prep with Aiden Sherrell, Reid, a Georgia native, played 15 minutes per game this season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds.
Considering his role on the team, it was a positive surprise to see Reid so involved in Alabama's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Robert Morris, providing some badly needed efficient scoring in the paint. Though the numbers did not pop off the page, Reid finished with nine points and four rebounds while shooting 4-for-5 from the field. He had an alley-oop dunk off of a pass from Jarin Stevenson at the 10:45 mark of the second half, when Alabama was nursing a four-point lead over a feisty mid-major in RMU.
He was important in limited action, as he had those nine points in just 11 minutes on the floor. Reid is a combo forward that leans towards power forward as opposed to wing, and is showing ability to play the position as he develops this season. He hit a three-point shot against the Colonials on top of his rim scoring, lending credence to the theory that he can be an effective four at the next level given his frame, athleticism, and willingness to shoot the deep shot.
Reid certainly has his flaws, however; he shot just 27% from deep on the season, which is not a high enough percentage to warrant sending a defender to close out. This means that the defense does not have to guard Reid outside of about 18 feet, unless he's able to become more consistent from beyond the arc. He is definitely a player that needs another year of college to develop his offensive game and figure out whether or not he's able to play small forward or stick to being in the paint.
Plenty of forwards under 6-foot-8 have made it at the NBA level, but nearly all of these players have the ability to shoot the three with consistency – someone like PJ Washington of Kentucky and the Dallas Mavericks comes to mind. If Reid wants to live up to his potential, he stays for another year and learns how to become a more effective piece in Nate Oats' offense.
