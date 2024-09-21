2025 NBA Draft: Derrion Reid is a Multitalented Scoring Threat
Playing for Prolific Prep in California, combo forward Derrion Reid committed to Alabama, a team that has national championship aspirations this year after making their first Final Four in school history in 2024. Though there will be competition, Reid is the type of talent that will still find a way to shine.
Though he plays more of an inside-the-arc style and leans more towards a power forward role as an athletic cutter and transition nightmare, he can also occasionally step out and hit threes, though his efficiency is a question. In high school play, he hit 17 of his 54 attempts from beyond the arc, meaning that there is some work to be done in this area, but that there is at the very least a willingness to let it fly when he has an open look.
Still, his game is much more focused on rim scoring, taking 54% of his looks within a few feet of the basket. He's an impressive athlete that makes highlight-reel finishes look easy. An acrobatic finisher, he can also put the ball on the deck and attack closeouts, which he does at a high level due to his ability to get to the rim with long strides. As previously mentioned, he's an elite cutter, and finds ways to get open looks near the basket, scoring 1.21 points per shot in this area of the floor.
At 6-foot-8, 220 pounds according to Alabama's team site, he's a sturdily-built prospect but not one that is overly tall, which could force him to focus more on his perimeter skills in order to be drafted to his potential ability.
Considering the amount of power forwards playing on Alabama's roster this season with Grant Nelson, Jarin Stevenson, Mouhamed Dioubate, and Prolific Prep teammate Aiden Sherrell, slotting Reid into a wing role might be good for his development overall. Regardless of the position he ends up playing, Reid is a first-round-caliber talent that will find a way to get on the floor.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.