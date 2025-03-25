2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings 2.0 – Part I
At the start of 2025, we dropped our first batch of international prospect rankings for the 2025 NBA Draft. With the NBA Draft getting closer and tanking teams tanking harder than ever it felt like it was time for our second edition of international prospect rankings. There are some notable changes from the first edition, and all movement in the rankings is explained.
22. Lachlan Olbrich, Big
Team: Illawarra Hawks (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australian
Draft Age: 21.5
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 235 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 16.9 minutes, 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 62/20/55 shooting splits on 15 three-point attempts and 108 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous position: 21 (Unchanged, player added)
Summary:
A center who isn’t a good rim protector and incapable of spacing the floor is not an NBA center. Olbrich will have a long and good professional career, but not in the States.
21. Malique Lewis, Wing
Team: South East Melbourne Phoenix (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Trinidad & Tobago/Spain
Draft Age: 20.55
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 195 pounds
Wingspan: 7-foot-1
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 21 minutes, 6.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1 assists, 0.4 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 0.4 steals, 43/31/67 shooting splits on 103 three-point attempts and 63 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 19
Why the change?
While the Phoenix wasn’t a great environment for development this season, Owen Foxwell showed that the chaos did provide an opportunity to potentially capitalize on it, and Lewis never did.
Summary:
Lewis shot the ball better to close the season but failed to establish himself as a reliable player for an NBL squad that was yearning for him to do so. With his size and athleticism, you can’t confidently write off an NBA career for Lewis but it looks like that will take some time and it doesn’t feel like an NBA team is ready to give that to him.
More time overseas, the G League, Summer League, two-way contracts, and non-guaranteed deals seem to be on the horizon for Lewis for the next few seasons as he aims to become a reliable perimeter shooter and improve his team defense.
20. Mario Saint-Supery, Point Guard
Team: Manresa (Spain - FIBA Basketball Champions League & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Spanish
Draft Age: 19.1
Height: 6-foot-3
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 15 minutes, 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 turnovers, 43/30/82 shooting splits on 81 three-point attempts and 78 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 16
Why the change?
There are guards producing more than Saint-Supery is in this draft class, and few of them are smaller than he is. Saint-Supery is still young, but without a major breakout season where he takes a massive leap talent-wise in the next few years, it’s hard to see him have a notable NBA career.
Saint-Supery is small and an unreliable shooter, still. He’s got good pick-and-roll craftiness and has improved as a finisher, but his ceiling is starting to look more like Sergio Rodriguez than Jose Calderon.
Summary:
19. Owen Foxwell, Guard
Team: South East Melbourne Phoenix (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australian
Draft Age: 21.9
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 172 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 17.4 minutes, 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 turnovers, 0.7 steals, 47/39/78 shooting splits on 80 three-point attempts and 88 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 20
Why the change?
Foxwell forced his way into the rotation for the Phoenix this season. When Derrick Walton Jr. missed significant time with a hamstring injury, he filled the void. As the Phoenix battled in the playoffs, Foxwell rose to the occasion. He passed a lot of tests this season and deserves credit for that.
Summary:
Foxwell met every challenge this season. He can pass, he can shoot, he can draw fouls, and utilizes his speed very well. He might be too small for the NBA, but he has certainly forced his way into draft conversations and he deserves a lot of credit for that.
18. Eli John N’Diaye, Forward
Team: Real Madrid (Spain - EuroLeague & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Senegal
Draft Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 183 pounds
Wingspan: 7-foot-1
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 14.1 minutes, 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 0.6 steals, 44/27/67 shooting splits on 84 three-point attempts and 24 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 18 (Unchanged)
Summary:
As the weeks go by, Eli John N’Diaye looks more and more like he’ll be a Real Madrid lifer. He’s not skilled enough to play forward in the NBA, or big enough to play center. But he’s been in Real Madrid’s youth setup since his teenage years and could help the club with registration requirements for years to come. As far as professional basketball careers go, there are plenty of worse homes than Real Madrid. N’Diaye has a chance to make history there, and he should.
17. Izan Almansa, Big
Team: Perth Wildcats (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Spanish
Draft Age: 20
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 230 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 16.1 minutes, 7.2 points, 4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 turnovers, 0.4 steals, 0.3 blocks, 52/30/59 shooting splits on 23 three-point attempts and 70 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 15
Why the change?
The Wildcats deemed Almansa unplayable for their biggest games of the season, a damning critique for a player who flexed versatility and flexibility at times this season. Almansa is shaping up to be a long-time overseas big, and potentially a very good one. There’s no shame in that, but the NBA doesn’t seem like it will be home.
Summary:
Falling out of the playoff rotation for the Perth Wildcats should raise a lot of question marks about Almansa, and the season he has had doesn’t make it look like he’ll find enough answers throughout a professional career. We’ll probably see him in the Olympics one day, but high-stakes NBA games probably not.
16. Rocco Zikarsky, big
Team: Brisbane Bullets (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australia
Draft Age: 18.9
Height: 7-foot-3
Weight: 227 pounds
Wingspan: 7-foot-5
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 12.2 minutes, 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 50/20/63 shooting splits on five three-point attempts and 32 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 14 (Practically unchanged)
Summary:
Zikarsky has been out since early January with a knee injury, that has been underreported on. He hasn’t been good for a season plus in the NBL and regularly looks out of his depth. He’s still very young so if your team takes a second-round flyer on him, they’re betting on significant improvement and polishing in his game as he gets older. That could be what happens, but it doesn’t feel likely given what we’ve seen from him on the court over the past two years.
15. Ben Henshall, guard
Team: Perth Wildcats (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australia
Draft Age: 20.95
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 198 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 24.1 minutes, 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 turnovers, 39/33/86 shooting splits on 156 three-point attempts and 63 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 12
While Henshall remained a big part of the Wildcats rotation in their biggest games of the season, his on-court production faltered. Henshall might be an NBA rotation player, but other prospects have done more to impress over the past couple of months than he has.
Summary:
Henshall made himself a key part of the Wildcats rotation who came up just short of the NBL Finals. As the season has gone on, Henshall’s three-point volume and ability to fit alongside Wildcats stars have made him worthy of being ranked closer to some of the other so-called top guard prospects in this class, even though he is older than them. An NBA career feels very possible for Henshall.
14. Ben Saraf, Guard
Team: Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany - EuroCup & Basket Bundesliga)
Nationality: Israel
Draft Age: 19.1
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 200 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.5 minutes, 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 turnovers, 1.1 steals, 46/28/72 shooting splits on 91 three-point attempts and 119 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 4
Why the change?
An aggressive drop, and one that reflects how much Saraf has struggled as a scorer over the last few months. He’s been far from efficient for most of the season, and at a certain point, it became difficult to make a case for why he should be much further ahead than Henshall. He’s younger and has more responsibility, but Henshall proved himself capable on-ball and off-ball this season and was a much better shooter. We firmly believe the gap between these two is marginal, not notable.
Summary:
Saraf is tall and good in the pick-and-roll but hasn’t shown any consistency with his three-point shot this season or improved as a finisher or mid-range shooter. The NBA is unforgiving, especially to slower guards who aren’t knockdown shooters. That’s what Saraf is starting to look like, and it makes it hard to be excited about his future.
