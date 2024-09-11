Maryland's Derik Queen has Unique Skillset
Derik Queen is one of the most highly touted freshman centers set to make his debut in the upcoming season. He was a key member of the undefeated 2023-24 Montverde team, where he played alongside Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, and Liam McNeeley. Queen is headed to Maryland and should be a crucial piece of the Terrapin offense. He has a different playstyle than stereotypical first-round selections but could be extremely effective at the NBA level.
While many of the top freshmen in the 2025 class have a clear-cut path to the NBA, Queen does not possess the elite athleticism or shooting ability that would paint a clear picture of what his NBA role could be. However, the uniqueness of his game is extremely interesting and should translate if drafted by the right team. The top players taken in most drafts either have star potential or excel in one or two aspects of the game. Queen, on the other hand, has a well-rounded game and the potential to be the best interior playmaker in the 2025 class.
Due to his elite footwork within the paint, Queen has drawn comparisons to Jahlil Okafor. While this is an easy comparison to make, as they both overpower defenders and use interior positioning to get easy looks at the rim, Queen has more tools that should become evident in his first season at Maryland. He is an exceptional passer out of the post and, while only averaging two assists during his senior season, was the most connective piece on his star-studded high school roster. One comparison that might fit him better than Okafor is former Spurs forward Boris Diaw. Both of these big men attack with physicality and display exceptional footwork before finding open teammates once defenses begin crashing into the paint. Diaw was never a franchise-changing talent but was consistently a top-tier role player on excellent teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. Queen is projected to serve a similar role, so embracing this early in his career could be key to paving a path toward a successful NBA career.
Modern bigs are typically asked to focus on defending the rim, running pick-and-rolls, and spacing the floor. While this is the most common type of up-and-coming big man, it is not the only way for players to find success. Several role-playing bigs around the league excel by being connective pieces who stretch the floor with good vision and passing instincts. Players like Domantas Sabonis and Alperen Şengün use passing as a key to their teams' offenses, and while they are each potential All-Stars, they initially found success as connective pieces. Queen may not have as high an upside as these two players but could serve a similar role and expand his team’s offensive rhythm.
On the defensive end, Queen relies on physicality. He is not a great vertical athlete but reads opponents well and can be extremely disruptive when hedging screens. He moves his feet well, especially for his size, and is quick to retreat into drop coverage. His shot-blocking is decent but mostly relies on challenging interior shots by contesting vertically and using his strength to bump opponents off their spots.
Queen will be a very interesting prospect to monitor during his freshman season. He is not a surefire one-and-done, but it is easy to imagine a scenario where teams would want to get their hands on him early and focus on his development internally. Whether or not he enters the draft after one season, the upside and versatility of his game create the potential for him to fit into a role with nearly any NBA team and contribute early in his career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.