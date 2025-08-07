2026 NBA Draft: 3 Underrated Freshman who Could Rise this Season
The 2025-26 school year is right around the corner, meaning college basketball is only a few months away.
After a solid freshman class made its mark on the NCAA last year, the 2025 group could be even better, headlined by stars like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Mikel Brown Jr. and others.
Aside from the aforementioned group, though, there are plenty of other first-year players who will likely impact the 2026 NBA Draft.
Even aside from players like Nikolas Khamenia, who isn't viewed as one of the class' top prospects, but has still been placed in the middle to late first round of mock drafts, there are incoming freshman flying under the radar who could play their way into the upcoming cycle.
Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech
Avdalas, a Greek wing prospect, tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to play college basketball and withdrew his name from the class.
Now, Avdalas will play for the Hokies following a stint with Peristeri in the GBL last year. The 19-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 2024-25, shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc on three attempts per game.
At the NBA Combine, Avdalas measured at 6-foot-7 and half inch to go along with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. With good size, passing ability and 3-point production, Avdalas could work his way back into first round conversations with a strong 2025-26 campaign.
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Flemings joins a Cougars' roster that is fresh off a run to the national title game.
While it won't be easy for the incoming freshman to earn significant playing time on a team that brought back lead guard Milos Uzan, among others, Flemings has enough talent to crack Kelvin Sampson's rotation early in his career.
A five-star recruit coming out of Brennan High School in San Antonio, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 20.4 points, 6.8 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game as a senior. Flemings was named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year for his efforts.
Omer Mayer, Purdue
Another international prospect who has flown under the radar, Mayer turned in a strong FIBA EuroBasket performance this summer and appears poised for a big freshman season.
Player for Team Israel, Mayer averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in 11 FIBA contests ahead of his first year with the Boilermakers. Mayer also shot 37.6% from 3-point range during 2025 EuroBasket competition.
Mayer will have to compete with veteran guard Braden Smith and others for touches, but the 6-foot-4, 215-pound guard has the size and international production to intrigue NBA teams if he gets consistent minutes on a team that should be one of the best in college basketball.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.