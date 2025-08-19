2026 NBA Draft: Bennett Stirtz Headlines Strong Returnee Class
The headlines of the 2026 NBA Draft will largely be dominated by its core three of top projected picks: Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. But with several talented players opting out of last year’s class, it also features a strong crop of collegiate returnees.
Guard Bennett Stirtz, who followed head coach Ben McCollum from Drake to Iowa for one more run, could very well lead the returnee pack. At 6-foot-4, he was already one of the more potent offensive players in the country last season, and will be looking to raise his stock even further by polishing his game with the Hawkeyes.
With a solid frame and decent athleticism, Stirtz tows the combo guard line well, offering up a mix of both on and off-ball scoring, with solid play-making instincts too. Across 35 games with Drake, he poured on 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals while shooting 50% overall and 40% from three. He should function as Iowa's offensive engine as well.
While his on-ball skills could certainly earn him some draft looks, his ability to play off ball — shooting solidly on great volume from beyond the arc — is sure to be the draw. If he can continue his elite production at Iowa, he could very well be the first returnee taken off the board in the 2026 draft.
Now, all eyes will be on Stirtz as he plays against steeper competition next season. Per a previous scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Stirtz, that was the top thing to watch for regarding his game, even last year.
“Playing against even better competition is something NBA teams will want to see, whether that’s at the collegiate level or in the pre-draft process in workouts alongside other prospects. The offensive flashes Stirtz has shown are impressive, but it’s all about sustainability in that production against NBA athletes.”
Stirtz isn’t set to be the only solid returnee. Yaxel Lendeborg followed the NIL trail to Michigan, where he’ll look to continue his ascent to basketball stardom. Forward Thomas Haugh is running it back with the defending champion Florida Gators, hoping to continue to add connectivity and positive impact. Guard Labaron Philon could’ve very well been a first rounder in ’25, and instead opted to try and raise his stock further with Alabama.
For now, prospects will continue honing their games through the offseason as the 2025-26 college season approaches.