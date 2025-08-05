2026 NBA Draft: Deep Sleepers to Watch in College Basketball this Season
The 2026 NBA Draft class is filled with high-profile prospects.
From incoming five-star recruits, to well-known returnees, the group has already been heavily discussed, and will be dissected even more over the next year. Players like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are some of the biggest names among freshman, while star sophomores Isaiah Evans and Jayden Quaintance should factor into the first round as well.
Aside from the prospects who have already generated buzz, there are plenty of college basketball players across the country who could insert themselves into the upcoming draft class with strong performances during the 2025-26 campaign.
Here are a few candidates to play their way into the 2026 draft class.
Bubu Benjamin, George Washington
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, Benjamin transferred to GWU over the offseason after two years at Tarleton State.
During the 2024-25 campaign, Benjamin averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.1% from the field and 30% from deep on four attempts per game.
Keonte Jones, Dayton
After playing at two junior colleges before an impressive stint with Cal State Northridge, Jones will play for the Flyers in 2025-26.
The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 13.1 points, nine rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc on one attempt per game last season.
Brandon Mitchell-Day, Dartmouth
Mitchell-Day enters his senior season at Dartmouth after a breakout junior campaign with the Big Green.
In 2024-25, the 6-foot-8 forward put up 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.
Dayan Nessah, Cleveland State
A 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward, Nessah averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game as a freshman at George Washington before transferring to Cleveland State over the offseason.
While Nessah's college statistics may not turn heads, the rising sophomore averaged 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 52% from beyond the arc in FIBA U19 EuroBasket competition this summer with Team Switzerland.
Barry Evans, VCU
Entering his senior season, VCU will be Evans' third collegiate stop after two years at St. Bonavture and one at Bryant.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward helped the Bulldogs reach the NCAA Tournament in 2025, averaging 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts per game.
