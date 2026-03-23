2026 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch in Every NCAA Sweet 16 Matchup

The NCAA Tournament kicked off on last week, with the Round of 32 finishing up over the weekend.

After all the dust settled, there were a few upsets, but there are still a number of NBA Draft prospects left in the field. As the number of teams remaining continues to shrink, each contest will feature intriguing matchups with multiple potential NBA Draft picks.

The Sweet 16 kicks off on Thursday, March 26, with four exciting games, followed by four more contests the next day. Here are a few players to watch in every game for the upcoming round of the tournament.

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 11 Texas

While there isn't a ton of NBA Draft firepower in this contest, each team has a player who will almost certainly be picked in the 2026 class.

Purdue is led by veteran point guard Braden Smith, who is the NCAA's all-time assist leader. Smith's shooting prowess and feel for the game makes him a solid floor general at the collegiate level, but his size will likely be a concern for NBA teams.

Listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, Smith will likely be a second-round selection this summer after an illustrious career. For the Longhorns, junior wing and Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain has the potential to be a late first-round pick, and could boost his draft stock with another solid showing.

What a sequence!



Dailyn Swain throws it down and Texas has a 3-point lead. pic.twitter.com/o85LD7JbzX — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2026

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Iowa

The Hawkeyes are led by Bennett Stirtz, who started his career at the Division II level before spending the 2024-25 season at Drake.

Now starring for Iowa, Stirtz is a skilled guard who has cemented himself as a likely first-round pick in the 2026 class. Nebraska doesn't have any surefire picks in this year's class on the roster, but sharpshooting wing Pryce Sandfort could end up declaring for the draft after a strong junior campaign.

Sandfort is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder two-way rookie Payton Sandfort.

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Arkansas

This matchup is loaded with preimer NBA Draft talent, as former five-star recruits Brayden Burries and Koa Peat star for the Wildcats, while Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas lead the Razorbacks.

DARIUS ACUFF IS LIKE THAT 🔥



Acuff finished with 36 points as Arkansas knocked off High Point to advance to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/KtIYgPaySI — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026

Thomas could return to school, but Acuff, Burries and Peat have a strong chance to be lottery selections in the 2026 class. Alongside the aforementioned players, Arizona big man Motiejus Krivas has crept into the first round of some mock drafts, while Arkansas' Billy Richmond III is also turning heads in the draft community.

Veteran guard Jaden Bradley is another name to watch for the Wildcats.

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 3 Illinois

Like Arizona and Arkansas, this matchup includes multiple potential lottery selections.

Standout freshmen Kingston Flemings of Houston and Keaton Wagler of Illinois will likely each be top-10 picks this summer, and are surrounded by other potential NBA players.

Cougars' freshman big man Chris Cenac Jr. could be a first-round pick in 2026, while the Fighting Illini's Ivisic brothers also have an interesting NBA Draft profile. Houston guard Milos Uzan is another player to keep an eye on.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John's

The Blue Devils are led by the top prospect remaining in the NCAA Tournament: Cameron Boozer.

Aside from the likely top-3 pick, Duke's Dame Sarr and Isaiah Evans could be selected in the 2026 class, but may return to school and try their luck next year. For St. John's, Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor will likely be a late first or early second-round pick this summer.

St. John's big man Zuby Ejiofor had 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in the Johnnies win over Kansas pic.twitter.com/IhWKqztOaA — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 23, 2026

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

The Wolverines are also loaded with NBA Draft talent.

Led by a trio of potential first-round picks in Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan will be a tough matchup for any team in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama, though, has a few potential draft picks as well, with Labaron Philon potential earning a spot in the top 10 picks of the 2026 class, while Amari Allen could also be a first-round pick.

Allen's performance against Michigan will be a solid measuring stick for the freshman.

No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 3 Michigan State

After winning two national titles in a row, the Huskies are in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years.

Freshman wing Braylon Mullins is the team's top draft prospect and has the potential to be a first-round or even lottery pick, but UConn's most experienced player is Alex Karaban.

Alex Karaban went OFF for a career-high 27 points in UConn's 73-57 win over UCLA.



The Huskies are BACK in the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/NnkdDYI8B0 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 23, 2026

Karaban likely won't be a first-round pick, but could be a steal early in the second round. Michigan State doesn't appear to have any players who are slated to declare for the 2026 class, but Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr. are names to watch for the 2027 cycle.

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Even if the Hawkeyes are without Joshua Jefferson, another potential late first or early second-round pick, the team still has a few prospects worth watching.

Milan Momcilovic is one of the 2026 class' best shooters, and could continue to boost his stock with a big game against the Volunteers. Veteran guard Tamin Lipsey also has a chance to get drafted due to his defensive prowess and ability to command the floor.

Freshman Killyan Toure is a name to watch for the 2027 class, as well.

For Tennessee, freshman Nate Ament is an intriging 2026 prospect who will likely be selected in the top 20.

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