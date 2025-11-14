2026 NBA Draft: Purdue Guard Braden Smith Stars in Win Against Alabama

Two of college basketball's top guards squared off on Thursday night as Purdue and Alabama met for a top-10 matchup early in the season.

Veteran guard Braden Smith led the No. 2 Boilermakers to an 87-80 win against the No. 8 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Purdue's impressive victory comes less than a week after Labaron Philon Jr. and Alabama defeated St. John's 103-96 in New York City, building anticipation for Thursday's matchup.

Nate Oats' team didn't have the same luck against the Boilermakers, however, who slowed down Philon to secure a 3-0 season record while Alabama falls to 2-1.

Smith led all scorers with 29 points, shooting 7-of-19 from the field, 5-of-10 from 3-point range and 10-of-12 from the free throw line to go along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Braden Smith TOOK OVER in the second half against Bama 🔥



29 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST and a huge road win

In his fourth year of college basketball, Smith has a chance to be the sport's best player and earn a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft. As a junior, the Westfield, Indiana, product averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from deep on more than 6 attempts per game.

Smith's feel for the game and perimeter shooting ability could be enough to get the senior drafted, but the Purdue star's size will likely be a concern for NBA teams. Listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds, Smith will be one of the smaller players in the upcoming draft class.

While the talented guard's size hasn't limited him in college, but playing defense against the size and athleticism of guards and wings in the NBA could be challenging for a player of Smith's stature. Still, the regining All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year's offense could be enticing enough to ease concerns about his height.

Additionally, there are players who have carved out solid careers in the NBA at Smith's size. Indiana's TJ McConnell is listed at 6-foot-1, while Chris Paul is around the same height and weight as Smith.

Aden Holloway was Alabama's leading scorer, tallying 21 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in the loss. Philon, a potential first-round pick, was held to 11 points while shooting 5-of-14, but managed to add 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and a block.

Philon tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to return to school after averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc.

At the combine, Philon measured 6-foot-2 and three quarters of an inch without shoes while recording a 6-foot-6 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

