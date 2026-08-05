2027 NBA Draft Preview: Top Three Prospects from Each Class Right Now

As we wait for the top players from the 2026 NBA Draft to take the court, the 2027 class is also building hype as a well-rounded group from freshmen all the way to fifth-year seniors.

While the 2026 class had generational buzz, 2027 should still be respected entering the college basketball season. Here are the top three prospects from each age group:

Top Freshmen: Jordan Smith Jr., Tyran Stokes, Bruce Branch

As they do almost every year, the freshmen highlight the top of the 2027 draft class. They aren't as hyped as 2026's big three of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, but the trio of Smith, Stokes and Branch will be extremely entertaining to watch.

Smith has the chance to join the John Calipari tree of successful guards at both the college and NBA levels. Stokes, the No. 1 player in the 2026 high school class, has the build of a small forward but the skills of a point guard. Rounding out the top three is Branch, and just like his predecessor in Dybantsa, will enter college basketball as one of the best two-way freshmen.

Top Sophomores: Braylon Mullins, Amari Allen, Tounde Yessoufou

Of the top returners, Mullins had the most NBA Draft hype in 2026. The UConn guard could have gone in the top 20, but opted to return to Dan Hurley's Huskies after averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 42-34-89 shooting splits. He'll leap as a perimeter scorer after plenty of big moments in year one, capped by one of the best game winners in NCAA Tournament history.

With Labaron Philon Jr. gone to the pros, Allen and Aden Holloway will lead the Crimson Tide into 2026-27. Allen, in particular, is due for a breakout sophomore season after averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-8 forward is more of a multi-tool wing, which should entice scouts.

Rounding out the top sophomores is another highly-regarded 2026 prospect in Yessoufou. The former Baylor star could polish his weaknesses under Rick Pitino at St. John's. Pitino, who helped fix Donovan Mitchell's jump shot, could do the same with Yessoufou, who already put up 17.8 points per game last season, but did so on 29.3% shooting from three-point range.

Top Juniors: Tyler Tanner, Flory Bidunga, Billy Richmond III

Tanner is a heavy favorite to make a second straight All-SEC First Team. The six-foot point guard returned to Vanderbilt after a breakout sophomore season, putting up an efficient 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals, defying the defensive stereotypes within that 'undersized' label.

Meanwhile, Bidunga was electric whether Peterson was on the floor or not, and could be the top contributor with Louisville looking to take the next step under Pat Kelsey. The big man is a traditional center, but the defense and rebounding are too good to ignore (9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game).

Richmond's production was overshadowed by the hype surrounding freshmen stars Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. While the 6-foot-6 wing has concerns regarding his three-point shot, his frame and unreal athleticism make him one of the better defensive prospects in 2027.

Top Seniors: Thomas Haugh, Milan Momcilovic, Alex Condon

Each of these players has a shot at the Wooden Award this season, especially Haugh. He can do everything as a forward, averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and a block per game last season. The 23-year-old can get scrappy in the paint and defend as well as rebound, but he can also be a hub on offense, stretching the floor and scoring off the dribble.

Momcilovic was the best three-point shooter in college basketball last season, going an absurd 48.7% from downtown en route to averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for Iowa State. Now in Kentucky, he is one of the more efficient prospects in the 2027 class as a tall sniper.

After averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks last season, Condon is poised for a leap. Florida has so much scoring, but Condon can stand out next to Rueben Chinyelu as a double-double, shot-blocking machine.

Fifth-Year Prospects: Donovan Dent, Jalen Washington, Cade Tyson

The NCAA's court injunction regarding eligibility for the high school class of 2022 has led to several stars potentially returning to college basketball.

Dent leads that hype after initially retiring from the sport altogether. However, he would be one of the best playmakers in 2027 no matter where he plays. At his peak, he put up 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game with New Mexico, but experienced a dip in production at UCLA.

Last season, Washington transferred from UNC to Vanderbilt and averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He should attract plenty of attention within the portal, but if given a legitimate starting role, he could stand out as a premier defending/rebounding option in 2027's late draft waters.

Tyson was quietly one of the best players in the Big Ten last season, averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 50-41-82 shooting splits for an underwhelming Minnesota squad. The 6-foot-7 wing has the frame and skills to be an NBA player to some degree, and he could improve that stock with another year of eligibility.