Who are the Top 2027 NBA Draft Prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal?

With the 2025-26 NCAA season complete, the next stage of college basketball calendar is the transfer portal.

The portal officially opened on April 7, the morning after the national championship game, and has already seen a number of talented players enter their name.

Last year, likely first-round picks like Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, Cameron Carr, and others, entered the transfer portal and boosted their stock for the 2026 NBA Draft. This year, a handful of players have the potential to do the same.

Here are the top 2027 NBA Draft prospects in the transfer portal.

Matt Able

Able entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after one season at NC State. Able, and others who made the same decision, have until May 27th to withdraw from the class.

As a freshman, the former five-star recruit tallied 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.5% from deep.

Neoklis Avdalas

Originially from Greece, Avdalas tested the NBA Draft in 2025 but withdrew and chose to play at Virginia Tech, where he started the year in the first round of 2026 mock drafts.

The 20-year-old guard averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range in 2025-26.

Flory Bidunga

After two seasons at Kansas, Bidunga entered his name into the transfer portal and declared for the 2026 NBA Draft.

As a sophomore, the former five-star recruit averaged 13.3 points, 9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 64% from the field.

John Blackwell

Like Bidunga, Blackwell eneted the transfer portal and declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range as a junior at Wisconsin.

Miles Byrd

Byrd tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025, but elected to return to San Diego State. Now, after four years with the Aztecs, the 2025-26 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year will head to Providence.

The veteran wing player averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc in his final season at SDSU.

Zoom Diallo

Diallo entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Washington. The former four-star guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range.

Massamba Diop

Diop garnered plenty of attention early in his freshman year at Arizona State, and could be one of the premier big men in the 2027 class.

In his lone season with the Sun Devils, Diop averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range.

Eian Elmer

After helping Miami (OH) to an unbeaten regular season, Elmer entered his name into the transfer portal.

The talented wing player averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range as a junior.

Allen Graves

Like a few other players on this list, Graves declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and entered his name into the transfer portal.

As a redshirt freshman at Santa Clara, the versatile wing player averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.3% from deep.

Juke Harris

Harris also declared for the 2026 NBA Draft and entered his name into the transfer portal.

The talented wing enjoyed a breakout sophomore year in 2025-26, averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc.

Paul McNeil Jr.

After two seasons at NC State, McNeil entered his name into the transfer portal.

As a sophomore, the sharpshooter averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from 3-point range on more than 7 attempts per game.

Arrinten Page

Page has made stops at USC, Cincinnati and Northwestern, spending a year at each school.

In 2026-27, Page will play for a fourth team after averaging 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field.

Tyrone Riley IV

Riley spent two seasons at San Francisco before entering his name into the transfer portal.

The intriging wing prospect averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range.

Other names to watch

Shon Abaev

Brant Byers

Adlan Elamin

Sananda Fru

Magoon Gwath

Jalen Haralson

Isiah Harwell

Isaiah Johnson

Jasper Johnson

Nikolas Khamenia

Karter Knox

Acaden Lewis

Kayden Mingo

DeShayne Montgomery

Hamad Mousa

Baye Ndongo

Caden Pierce

Jackson Shelstad

Kameron Taylor

Bryson Tiller

Stefan Vaaks