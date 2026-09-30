2027 NBA Draft: Three Players Granted Fifth Year of NCAA Eligibility

While youth is prized at the NBA Draft, teams have shown that they are willing to select veteran players who have performed well in the NCAA.

Yaxel Lendborg was a lottery pick in 2026 after six years of college, and a handful of other players have also earned spots in the first round recently after lengthy stints at the NCAA level.

The 2027 NBA Draft class could feature a number of veterans, especially after recent court rulings have allowed players who have already played four years of college basketball to return to the NCAA.

Recently, three more players who could impact the upcoming NCAA season were granted a fifth year of eligibility and will be able to play college basketball in 2026-27.

Denzel Aberdeen, Florida

After helping Florida win the national championship as a junior in 2024-25, Aberdeen transferred to Kentucky for the 20245-26 season.

With the Wildcats, the veteran guard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.

Following his time at Kentucky, Aberdeen transferred back to Florida, and was recently granted a temporary injunction, making him eligbile to play for the Gators.

At Florida, Aberdeen will take a backseat to other NBA prospects like Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and potentially Boogie Fland, but could still play well enough to earn a spot in the 2027 draft.

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Lipsey played with the Indiana Pacers' Summer League team after going undrafted in the 2026 class, but now has an opportunity to return to Iowa State for a fifth season.

A productive veteran guard, Lipsey has started 137 games across four seasons with the Cyclones, averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field 31.6% from beyond the arc in 2025-26.

At 6-foot-1, Lipsey's age, size and lack of perimeter shooting prowess will likely prevent him from being a 2027 draft pick, but he the ISU standout shoud still get a shot at the next level.

Tre White, Kansas

Like Lipsey, White went undrafted in the 2026 class and signed with the Miami Heat for the Summer League, but will now return to the Big 12.

Playing for the Jayhawks in 2025-26, White was teammates with one of the top prospects in the 2026 class and will likely be in a similar situation this season alongisde Tyran Stokes.

Last year, White averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 40.3% from deep.

With another solid season as a perimeter shooter, White could earn a place late in the 2027 NBA Draft.