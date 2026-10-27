2027 NBA Draft: Standouts From Recent NCAA Exhibition Matchups

Here's a look at how potential 2027 NBA Draft picks performed in recent exhibition games.

Latrell Allmond, Oklahoma State

The freshman accounted for 14 points, four rebounds and two assists, shooting 7-of-8 from the field against Tulsa.

Listed at 6-foo-8, Allmond was rated the No. 32 overall player and No. 7 power forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

In an exhibition matchup against Kansas State, Crowe scored a game-high 21 points, adding five assists, two rebounds, three steals and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-18 from the field, 1-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

The highly touted freshman was rated the No. 5 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Crowe was slotted No. 30 overall to the Toronto Raptors in Derek Parker's first 2027 NBA Mock Draft.

Caleb Gaskins, Miami

The freshman tallied 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and a turnover while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line against Vanderbilt.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 221 pounds, Gaskins was rated the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 4 power forward in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

Ace Glass III, Vanderbilt

Glass scored a team-high 19 points against Miami, adding two rebounds and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged 16.4 points, three rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range as a freshman at Washington State before transferring to Vanderbilt.

Keyshawn Hall, St. John's

The fifth-year senior scored a game-high 24 points, adding three rebounds, an assist and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 8-of-9 from the free throw line against Texas.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Hall averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range in 2025-26 at Auburn.

Shelton Henderson, Miami

Henderson chipped in 17 points, five rebounds and four assists against Vanderbilt, shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

A five-star recruit in the 2025 class, Henderson averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56.7% from the field and 25.5% from 3-point range as a freshman at Miami.

Ian Jackson, St. John's

Jackson chipped in 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and three turnovers while shooting 7-of-14 from the field, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line against Texas.

A five-star recruit in the 2024 class, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard averaged 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.9% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range as a sophomore at St. John's.

Acaden Lewis, Miami

Lewis notched a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, adding two rebounds and seven turnovers while shooting 9-of-12 from the field, 3-of-4 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, the former four-star recruit averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, three rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc as a freshman at Villanova.

Kashie Natt, Oklahoma State

The sixth-year guard notched 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists against Tulsa while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 8-of-11 from the free throw line.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals per game while shooting 43% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range in 2025-26 at Sam Houston State. Natt earned All-CUSA and CUSA Defensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.

David Punch, Texas

Punch tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and two turnovers against St. John's, shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 1-of-1 from beyond the arc and 2-of-4 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, Punch averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, two assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 23.9% from deep as a sophomore at TCU.

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

The Longhorns' big man accumulated 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and three turnovers while shooting 3-of-5 from the field and 8-of-11 from the free throw line against St. John's.

As a sophomore at Texas, the 7-foot, 255-pound center averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 61.9% from the field.

Tounde Yessoufou, St. John's

Yessoufou accounted for 23 points, five assists, four rebounds and three turnovers while shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line against Texas.

A five-star recruit in the 2025 class, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound wing averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and two steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc as a freshman at Baylor.