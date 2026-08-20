2027 NBA Draft: Texas Tech Bolsters Roster with Two Late Additions

The college basketball landscape has changed significantly this summer.

A court ruling that granted members of the 2022 recruiting class has allowed a handful of players who participated in the 2026 NBA Summer League a chance to play at the NCAA level once again.

Plenty of teams across the country have already taken advantage of the ruling, bringing back former players for another season or adding veteran transfers just a few months before the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Texas Tech has added two players who were granted eligibility this summer, signing Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell.

Williams didn't participate in the Summer League, but Atwell played for the Bulls' Summer League team, averaging 10.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 48.5% from 3-point range on 6.6 attempts per game across five contests.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Atwell is a strong perimeter defender who performed well against AJ Dybantsa in 2025-26. While he likely won't connect on more than 48% of his triples at the next level, Atwell has the potential to be a valuable "3 & D" wing in the NBA.

Atwell spent the first three years of his college career at UNC Greensboro before averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc on more than eight attempts per game.

Aside from his perimeter scoring ability, Atwell's offensive game is limited, but the Red Raiders' wing has enough talent on defense and as a shooter to potentially be drafted in 2027. The Red Raiders also signed international big man Bassala Bagayoko, who declared for the 2026 draft, but elected to withdraw his name.

Born in 2006, the 6-foot-10 big man man from Mali averaged 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field in 12.7 minutes per game across 31 contests for Surne Bilbao Basket in Spain's top professional basketball league.

Bagayoko's top performance from the 2025-26 season came against Barça in late December, when he tallied 14 points, 7 rebounds and a steal while shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

This was one of two 14-point, 7-rebound performances from Bagayoko this season. The other came against UCAM Murcia, when the 19-year-old added an assist and a block, shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

With a strong season in the Big 12, Bagayoko could enter 2027 NBA Draft conversations.