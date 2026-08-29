2027 NBA Draft: Which NCAA Matchups will Garner Most Attention from Scouts?

College basketball season is just a few months away, and the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign will feature multiple intriguing matchups.

Here's a look at which games could garner the most attention from NBA Draft scouts.

Friday, Nov. 6 - Michigan vs UConn

The Wolverines and Huskies meet in a rematch of the 2026 national title at TD Garden in Boston early in the season.

Both teams will look much different in 2026-27 after losing key pieces to the 2026 NBA Draft, but each squad should still have plenty of talent.

Connecticut brings back Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr. and adds highly touted incoming freshman Colben Landrew, as well as former five-star prospect and Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia.

Michigan, on the other hand, returns backcourt duo Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney alongside Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella and Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam in the frontcourt. The Wolverines also added five-star incoming freshman Brandon McCoy.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 - Duke at Florida

After three consecutive trips to the Final Four, Duke should be one of the best teams in college basketball again this season.

Potential lottery pick Patrick Ngongba II is seemingy Duke's top prospect entering the year, but Jon Scheyer's team has a few other players who could enter 2027 NBA Draft conversations. Cameron Williams and Bryson Howard, two incoming five-star prospects, are also set to begin their careers for the Blue Devils.

Scheyer's group brings back highly touted sophomores Dame Sarr and Cayden Boozer, and added veteran guard John Blackwell, a Wisconsin transfer.

The Gators, on the otherhand, retained star forward Thomas Haugh, who has the potential to be a first round pick in 2027, as well as fellow frontcourt standouts Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon. The aforementioned trio helped lead Florida to a national championship in 2025.

Saturday, Dec. 19 - Arizona vs Arkansas

The Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix will host an exciting non-conference showdown between the Wildcats and Razorbacks.

Arizona is led by incoming freshman Caleb Holt, who was rated the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports. Alongside Holt, Wildcats' big man Motiejus Krivas could be a lottery pick in the 2027 draft, and Ivan Kharchenkov has the potential to elevate his name into first-round discussions.

John Calipari's team features a handful of high-profile incoming freshman, including Jordan Smith Jr., the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 combo guard in the 2026 recuiting class. Alongside Smith, Billy Richmond III returns for his junior season and could play his way into the first round of the 2027 class with a strong campaign.