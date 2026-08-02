Who Are the Top Big Men Prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft?

The 2027 NBA Draft is set to feature an interesting race for the top spots in the class.

Currently, the group features a strong contingent of guard and wing prospects vying to be lottery picks, with a handful of big men also in the mix.

Here's a look at some of the top big men in the 2027 NBA Draft class entering the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Krivas enters his fourth season with the Wildcats as one of the top big men prospects in the 2027 draft.

Listed at 7-foot-2 and 260 poinds, the rising senior has remarkable size that has seemingly garnered attention from NBA scouts. As a junior, Krivas averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.9% from the field.

Krivas was a significant part of Arizona's run to the Final Four in 2026, and could be a top-10 pick in the next class with another impressive year. The Wildcats lost Brayden Burries and Koa Peat to the 2026 NBA Draft, and will rely heavily on Krivas during the 2026-27 campaign.

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Moreno tested the 2026 NBA Draft waters, but opted for a return to Kentucky.

At the NBA Combine, Moreno measured 6-foot-11-and-a-quarter without shoes, weighing 242 pounds and recording a 7-foot-1-and-a-half wingspan. During his freshman season with the Wildcats, Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.

Moreno displayed an impressive defensive skill set, and could secure a spot in the first round of the 2027 draft with a strong sophomore campaign.

Cameron Williams, Duke

Williams enters his freshman season with the Blue Devils as one of the most high-profile recruits in the 2026 cycle.

Rated the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 power forward in the nation by 247Sports, Williams joins an impressive group of big men at Duke that includes other potential draft prospects. Listed at 7-feet tall and 215 pounds, the incoming freshman has the potential to be a premier pick in the 2027 draft.

Williams offers impressive athletism and mobility for a player of his size and stature, and has the potential to be a solid play finisher and defender at the next level. If the five-star recruit carves out a spot in Duke's rotation and showcases the aforementioned skills, he will likely be a coveted prospect in the next class.

Other big men to watch

Flory Bidunga, Louisville

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Alex Condon, Florida

Massamba Diop, Gonzaga

Miika Muurinen, Arkansas

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Arrinten Page, Providence

Luigi Suigo, Villanova

Moustapha Thiam, Michigan

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Matas Vokietaitis, Texas