Three Volatile 2027 NBA Draft Prospects Entering the College Basketball Season

The 2027 NBA Draft could be one of chaos after a structured 2026 class that saw most projections stay consistent from the start of the season until the big night. The top of the 2027 draft features so many freshmen, but there's also plenty of hype regarding returning players. The one takeaway right now is that this class is extremely volatile.

While any prospect could end up on this list, three stand out because their upside could be too good to pass up, but the room for a significant drop in stock is apparent. Here are the three prospects most susceptible to change entering the 2026-27 college basketball season:

Alijah Arenas, USC

Current projection: top 10

Arenas' comeback, from suffering a car crash (that put him in a coma) to returning for the second half of his freshman campaign and averaging 14.1 points per game, is incredible in itself. But there's more to build on for the sophomore guard.

Son of NBA All-Star and media personality Gilbert Arenas, Alijah is one of the most promising bucket-getters in the Big Ten, currently projected to sneak into the top 10 of the 2027 draft. While being a sophomore does pose a risk for a stock drop (which would likely mean a return to USC), there's also plenty of buzz as a top-scoring prospect.

At 6-foot-6 with a smooth touch in and out of the paint, Arenas has a similar build to his father (6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan) with a near-seven-foot wingspan. He'd be 20 years old entering the NBA if 2027 were the time, but his skill set as a bigger guard still makes him an exciting prospect to watch.

Milan Momcilovic, Kentucky

Current projection: late-first round

Momcilovic was the best shooter in college basketball last season, averaging 16.9 points on 48.7% shooting from three-point range for Iowa State. He withdrew his name from the 2026 NBA Draft to continue his collegiate career at Kentucky and become one of the top players in his class this season.

The 6-foot-8 senior faced the toughest competition in the country while in the Big 12, so he shouldn't struggle in the SEC. However, he's in a new system, and more often than not, draft stock lowers the older you get.

If Momcilovic could contribute more on the defensive end, the '3&D wing' label could result in a higher selection than expected.

Brandon McCoy Jr., Michigan

Current projection: late lottery

McCoy is one of the more interesting prospects because he's expected to slide in at the three at just 6-foot-4. For college basketball, that doesn't seem like a crazy stretch, but it speaks to his tenacity as a point-of-attack defender, which should be how Michigan uses him this season.

Next to Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKinney and JP Estrella, McCoy will have to find his way as a scorer for his stock to remain in the late lottery or higher. If he's really in the backseat his freshman season, the five-star recruit will likely wait and take over the Wolverines' offense after Cadeau departs. Nevertheless, he's one of the best first-year players in the Big Ten this year.