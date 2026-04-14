5 Players to Watch at the 2026 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The NBA regular season and NCAA basketball seasons have come to an end.

Now, draft prospects and scouts turn their focus towards the NBA Draft, with pre-draft events starting on April 15. Before the NBA Combine in May, the 72nd Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is set for April 15-18, showcasing a number of players who are hoping to elevate their draft stock.

While this event doesn't feature the top prospects in the class, it is a chance for players who may not be picked to put their talents on display in front of NBA, G League and international scouts.

Past alumni include Derrick White, Jimmy Butler, Toumani Camara and plenty of other accomplished NBA players.

Here are a few prospects to watch at this year's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech

After three seasons at UNC Greensboro, Atwell finished his college career at Texas Tech.

With the Red Raiders, Atwell averaged a career-high 13.5 points to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.8% from 3-point range on more than 8 attempts per game. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Atwell is also a solid perimeter defender.

Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

Lawal spent two seasons at VCU before playing his final two years at Virignia Tech, averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field as a senior.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, the English forward is a gifted athlete who has the skills to be a solid defender at the next level.

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Hailing from Ames, Iowa, Lipsey spent his entire four-year college career with his hometown Cyclones, starting each of his 137 career games for Iowa State.

As a senior, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc. Lipsey's ferocious point-of-attack defense and strong playmaking skill could earn the veteran point guard a spot in the NBA.

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Similar to some of the other players on this list, Oweh also spent time at two schools, beginning his career at Oklahoma before transferring to Kentucky.

The younger brother of former NFL first-round pick Odafe Oweh, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep as a senior.

Cade Tyson, Minnesota

Tyson's college career was split between three schools, as the sharpshooter made stops at Belmont and North Carolina before finishing his college career at Minnesota.

As a senior, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range.

Other names to keep an eye on

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Quadir Copeland, NC State

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Duke Miles, Vanderbilt

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

KeShawn Murphy, Auburn

Chase Ross, Marquette

Anthony Roy, Oklahoma State

Seth Trimble, North Carolina