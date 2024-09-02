5 SEC Newcomers To Know Before Upcoming College Season
The SEC looks to be filled with several of this year’s top prospects. Both first-year freshmen and incoming transfers aim to cement their positions in the upcoming draft as potential first-round selections.
Let’s take a look at five of the top new faces in the SEC this season
Tre Johnson | Texas | Guard | 6’6” | 185 lbs
Tre Johnson is an extremely crafty guard who is as effective an isolation scorer as anyone in this class. His ability to create separation in one-on-one situations has been impressive and should carry over well into his freshman season at Texas. His smooth jump shot is lethal, as he can elevate above defenders and rarely lets contests affect his form and rhythm. This applies to both pull-ups and catch-and-shoot attempts.
Johnson also moves well off the ball, using screens to lose defenders who are intent on keeping the pressure high. Don’t expect to see Johnson as much of a lead guard during his freshman season, but it would be great to see him get isolation opportunities early to showcase his full game.
He has great length but lacks the strength to be a truly versatile defender early on. His active hands and quick feet should allow him to be disruptive, but patience will be required for him to improve this aspect of his game.
Asa Newell | Georgia | Forward | 6’10” | 205 lbs
Asa Newell is an athletic forward with a high impact on both ends of the court. He is very aggressive and uses speed rather than power to attack defenders and get to the rim. Currently, Newell relies on getting to his left hand and does not use his right nearly enough to keep defenders guessing. Regardless, his off-ball play and finishing should remain effective.
Throwing down big dunks off put-backs and lobs, his first and second jumps are equally explosive. Reminiscent of Derek Lively at this stage, Newell has untapped potential as an elite play finisher with consistent activity in the low post. He should have more opportunity to showcase his game at Georgia than Lively had at Duke.
His jump shooting is inconsistent, but his mechanics are sound so expect this to improve over time. This class is currently open for inside players like Newell, which could help him quickly climb up draft boards.
Karter Knox | Arkansas | Wing | 6’6” - 225 lbs
Karter Knox is an athletic wing who can score all over the court with his physical tools as well as a well-refined skill set. Attacking defenses off the dribble was his calling card before entering his freshman year, but playing on a loaded Arkansas team will highlight his off-ball skills more than we saw in high school and EYBL tape.
As the younger brother of former standout Kevin Knox, his game is similar but more translatable to the NBA level. His shooting mechanics are smooth off pull-ups as well as set shots. Cutting is also a major part of his game, as he can read defenses and attack backdoor when lanes present themselves.
His confidence is extremely high and he has looked to take over close games late. This mindset and comfort in knocking down clutch shots is something NBA teams should value. While he seeks these shots, he has also shown the ability to find open teammates to ensure the best shot for his team, which is just as impressive for a player of his caliber.
Clifford Omoruyi | Alabama | Center | 6’11” | 240 lbs
Clifford Omoruyi was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal coming into the 2025 season. He is an overwhelmingly physical big man who does a great job of using his athleticism and massive wingspan to put constant pressure on opponents on both sides of the court. While he is more of a traditional big man in college, he has the physical tools and mobility to become a versatile big man at the next level relatively quickly.
On offense, Omoruyi depends on posting up on the block before using his strength and footwork to get position and elevate over defenders. He finishes with good touch but fights for spots to throw down big dunks over defenders. At the next level, he will be needed to set screens and serve as a play finisher.
This aspect of his game is very impressive and well-developed for any prospect. Being able to get off his feet quickly has helped him create havoc on both ends of the court, but he will need to play with more control to potentially be selected in the 2025 draft.
Jaxson Robinson | Kentucky | Wing | 6’7” | 195 lbs
Jaxson Robinson is one of the most intriguing transfers heading into the SEC for the 2025 season. Last season at BYU, Robinson only started six games but still led the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game. He was one of the more lethal three-point shooters in all of college basketball last season and looks to continue excelling in his game while expanding to become a more complete player at Kentucky. Up to this point, his shot selection from deep has not always been the best, but he consistently knocks down tough shots.
Robinson will likely not be the first scoring option at Kentucky, which may allow him to become more consistent as an off-ball player. He moves very well and navigates screens to get to his spots as well as anyone. This aspect of his game was on full display in his lone March Madness game last season, where he scored 25 points on 45% shooting from deep. Assuming he can solidify a role early next season at Kentucky, Robinson has a real shot to be one of the first upperclassmen selected in the 2025 draft.
