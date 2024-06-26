A Scout’s Take: Most Interesting Projected Second Round and Undrafted Free Agents Targets
What a draft cycle this has been. With all of the evaluation work done, it’s time to end with a look at some of the most interesting projected second and undrafted targets. Prospects on the list qualify if they aren't considered consensus first-rounders on mainstream big boards.
Terrence Shannon Jr. | Wing | 6-foot-6 | 6-foot-9 wingspan | Fifth-Year | Illinois
Early in his collegiate career, Shannon Jr. was amongst the long list of those hyper-athletic prospects that scouts fantasize about the possibilities if the skill set can evolve with their gifted physical tools. Over his final two collegiate seasons at Illinois, he elevated his skillset to pair with his explosive athleticism and became one of the best players in the Big Ten and all of college basketball.
Shannon Jr. finished with a lottery grade for me because I’m buying his 3-and-D Plus role profile. He’s a defensive playmaker (1.9 stocks) with value as a point of attack defender that shot 42% on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes this season (64 attempts) and 36% last season (33 attempts). When you factor in his self-creation and tough shotmaking ability, TSJ has a higher floor and ceiling than what he’s being given credit for.
Baylor Scheierman | Wing | 6-foot-6 | 6-foot-8 wingspan | Senior | Creighton
Schierman is a top 20 caliber player in the class and it’s an easy sell. NBA positional size, elite 3-point shooting (39% on 912 career attempts), secondary playmaking, functional ball skills and wing rebounding (career 7.8 rebounds per game).
There are legitimate concerns around his ability to defend, but I’m not that too worried. Scheierman gives effort defensively and has the positional size to serviceably hold up while his offensive impact provides the real value.
Isaiah Crawford | Wing | 6-foot-6 | 7-foot wingspan | Senior | Louisiana Tech
Crawford rightfully has been one of the biggest pre-draft risers thanks to his dribble-pass-shoot wing skill set and 3-and–D role fit. He utilizes a blend of strength, plus length and quick hands to defend multiple positions and generate defensive events all over the floor (3.8 stocks per game) alongside a career 39% 3-point mark on 321 attempts.
Crawford might not possess sky-high upside, but he’s a top-30 prospect with a safe floor and impactful floor.
Adem Bona | Big | 6-foot-8 | 7-foot-4 wingspan | Sophomore | UCLA
With his motor, activity, explosiveness and athleticism, Bona just hits you in the face with his combination of physical tools and relentless energy. It’s an excellent fit for a play-finishing and shot blocking role as a backup big that any team would love to have, although a bit undersized.
Additionally, Bona provides valuable defensive playmaking (2.9 stocks per game) and some pick-and-roll scheme versatility. He’s ready to contribute from day one.
Quinten Post | Big | 7-foot | 7-foot-2 wingspan | Graduate Student | Boston College
The pairing of size and 3-point shooting is always highly valued, so of course the best stretch big in the class makes the list. Post is a true floor stretching big with deep range and a fluid and confident shooting stroke (41% 3-point clip on 202 attempts at Boston College). It’s not just standstill threes either. Post drains threes with some movement including pick-and-pops, relocations and flashes off-screen navigation.
Further adding to his offensive value, Post leverages his 3-point gravity into closeout attacks where he is a capable finisher and decision-maker. He’s also able to punish switches and advantage situations in the post while being a reliable stationary playmaker.
He shouldn't be expected to be a plus defender or a true rim protector, but he’s a mobile and fluid 7-footer who took a leap as a shot blocker while playing the most minutes of his career (1.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game). Unless the shooting unexpectedly falls off a cliff, Post has the ingredients to become one of the most valuable bigs in the class.
Jaylen Wells | Wing | 6-foot-7 | 6-foot-7 wingspan | Junior | Washington State
Wells’s intersection of positional size, 3-point shooting/shotmaking, ball skills and defensive tools is something that I’m willing to bet on, especially in the second round. He’s a 3-and-D Plus prospect who has a floor as a wing sniper (41% 3-point mark on 168 attempts) with defensive physical tools for teams to work with alongside his self-creation upside.
If everything comes together for Wells, we’re looking at a long time NBA starter or at the very least, a high end rotation player.
Spencer Jones | Wing | 6-foot-7 | Fifth Year | Stanford
Jones is projected to be an undrafted free agent and if that happens, he should quickly be scooped up. There isn't a ton of flash to his game, but there is a resume of substance that translates to a 3-and-D NBA role. Positional size and length, 39% career 3-point mark (794 attempts), defensive tools and playmaking (2.2 stocks per game) plus the ability to attack closeouts as a dribble-pass-shoot wing.
Everyone is looking for 3-and-D wings and Jones could be a steal on a very affordable and low-risk deal.
Ariel Hukporti | Big | 6-foot-11 | 7-foot-2 wingspan | Melbourne United
Hukporti quietly had a healthy and productive season in the NBL with averages of 7.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. I value a clean and translatable role and Hukporti provides just that. His play finishing-shot blocking role as an energy big with Melbourne United is exactly the same role that he will operate in on the NBA level. Equipped with positional size, he does all of the big man things that teams want, giving him an avenue to become a long-time rotation big.
Malevy Leons | Big Wing | 6-foot-9 | 7-foot wingspan | Fifth Year | Bradley
Defense is the calling card for Leons who established himself as one the top defensive playmakers in the class (career 2.8 stocks per game). Despite the need to add significant strength to his frame, he leverages a blend of size, rangy length, instincts and energy to disrupt defenses and defend multiple positions.
The hope is that Leons can continue to solidify himself as a reliable enough shooter to effectively fill a 3-and-D role. Leons owns a 35% career 3-point mark (350 attempts) with shooting mechanics that have some funkiness on the release. If a team believes they can steady his shooting, Leons is a potential functional dribble-pass-shoot wing that can thrive as a 3-and-D wing.
Blake Hinson | Wing | 6-foot-6 | 6-foot-10 wingspan | Senior | Pittsburgh
Hinson should be talked about amongst the top 3-point shooters in the class, but just haven't received that type of buzz for whatever reason. The stoutly built wing shot 37% from deep for his career including a career-best 42% on 7.9 attempts per game this season on a versatile diet of movement, standstill and off the dribble threes.
One of the most impressive stats from any shooting profile comes from Hinson. 44% on 156 guarded catch-and-shoot threes. Just crazy! He’s proven himself as a supremely confident shooter with deep range and tough shot-making ability.
His initial and likely best NBA role will be as a microwave scorer and floor spacer that can provide some punch off the bench. If he can tap more into some of his defensive tools (length and strength), there is a potential 3-and-D role for him to develop into.
