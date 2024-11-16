How Ace Bailey Fared in His Rutgers’ Debut
After sitting out the team’s first two games due to injury, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey was finally able to make his collegiate debut on Friday.
The projected No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, many have waited for Bailey’s debut with bated breath, and he certainly didn’t disappoint in his minutes Friday.
In the blowout win over Monmouth, Bailey scored 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting, adding six rebounds, two steals and one block. He shot 1-for-3 from beyond the arc and a nice 6-for-8 from the free throw line. The scoring talent jumped out early and often.
At 6-foot-9, Bailey’s offense is the obvious selling point. He’s a theoretical three-level scorer, able to get to near-any spot on the court at will and finish with a smooth, high-rising jumper.
Per NBA Draft on SI’s earlier scouting report on Bailey: “A creative shot-maker, Bailey has the ability to generate looks for himself in isolation and known down very advanced shots. His jumper is fluid and projects to translate moving forward, even as the 3-point line continues to get deeper.”
Even with the potent offense, Bailey’s three stocks were one of the more encouraging signs in his opener.
Dylan Harper, Bailey’s co-five-star who signed on to play with the Scarlet Knights as well, was able shine in his absence, scoring 22 points per game on 55% shooting through the first two games.
Rutgers is back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with a matchup against Merrimack. Bailey will look to build off his initial performance prior to a few ranked matchups versus Alabama and Ohio State down the line.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.