Ace Bailey: Bear, Base and Bull Comparisons
NBA comparisons are hardly ever completely accurate for young prospects. However, they are still useful to contextualize the potential impact of prospects. For example, if an NBA veteran has been able to find success in a niche role, that bodes well for a prospect who plays a similar style of basketball.
In the case of Ace Bailey, the Utah Jazz's fifth overall pick, NBA comparisons have been quite polarizing. The 6-foot-8's flashes of pull-up shot-making brilliance have led to some lofty comparisons, while some poor stretches of bad passing and decision-making have led to the extreme opposite.
Only time will tell just how good the 19-year-old Bailey will become, but across a bear, base and bull range of outcomes, his impact could resemble that of these three NBA veterans.
Bear: Harrison Barnes
If Bailey never quite reaches his full potential as a scorer and struggles to develop into a defensive or playmaking contributor, his game could resemble that of Harrison Barnes. The 13-year veteran has been able to make an impact as a scorer by leveraging his positional size and versatile shot-making ability. He also has been able to find success as a self-creator with his fluid handling and pull-up shooting.
Bailey is likely to find success in these strengths, as well as he's a great shooter at 6-foot-8, but the rest of his game is far more of a question mark. If he cannot develop the rest of his game, his impact might be limited in a similar way Barnes' is, where his scoring makes him a quality contributor, but he isn't quite valuable enough to be a key starter on a high-level team.
Base: Cam Johnson
On the other hand, if Bailey progresses well across his NBA career, he could play a similar type of basketball as Cam Johnson plays. Johnson is a high-level starter with his versatile, elite three-point shooting and solid team defense. He isn't quite a star, but he is a highly impactful player who the Denver Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. to acquire.
If Bailey can leverage his shooting ability into great complementary offensive play while becoming a solid passer and defender, he could also be a high-level starter just as Johnson is.
Bull: Brandon Ingram
If Bailey taps into his star upside, he could develop into a Brandon Ingram-type of player. Ingram uses his wiry frame, slick handle and high pull-up jumper to star as a wing creator. He's made an All-Star team, and can score 25 points on a nightly basis.
Bailey has to progress significantly as a handler and passer to be anywhere close to Ingram's level, but if he can make these plausible strides, he could be as good as the Raptors wing, or potentially even better.