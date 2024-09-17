Alex Toohey Shines at the 2024 NBL Blitz
NBA scouts, general managers, and other personnel were in attendance at NBL Blitz 2024, primarily keeping an eye on Next Star prospects like Rocco Zikarsky, Karim Lopez, Malique Lewis, Izan Almansa, and Alex Toohey. While Zikarsky remains the top-rated prospect in this group, Toohey stuffed the stat sheet for the Sydney Kings and looks ready for a hot start for the second season in a row. Across two games, Toohey averaged 25 points, 2.5 rebounds, and two assists, and posted 60/75/78 shooting splits.
These numbers are obviously not sustainable, and Toohey also got off to a hot shooting start last season for the Kings before going ice cold and eventually opting not to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. While NBA personnel will remain wary of getting excited about what he did in his two games at NBL Blitz, there’s plenty of reason to move him up draft boards based on what he showcased.
The number one reason for excitement is the shooting. Yes, he’ll be monitored closely over the course of the season but Toohey’s form has always looked pure, the release quick, and generally boasts the appearance of a deep threat that could one day be gravity-altering for his respective team. Shooting 78 percent from the line didn’t go unnoticed either, as he struggled from the stripe all of last season, shooting 69 percent on 87 attempts. Toohey attacked the rim more than usual too, he seemed excited about beating closeouts, putting the ball on the floor, and getting inside the restricted area. Intentional or not, that implies confidence at the free-throw line as well. This was a positive sight for the 20-year-old.
Toohey showed off his basketball IQ as well, an under-discussed element of his game. While his handle is average at best and he overall seems disinterested in being a pick-and-roll creator or anything of the sort, he’s a solid connective player who knows how to attack defenses in ways beyond spotting up and attacking closeouts. Take a look at this fake dribble handoff from the second quarter.
Toohey gets two defenders to bite on the fake, opens a driving lane, and attacks it accordingly. It looks simple, but this isn’t something you see from any wing prospect, or most of them for that matter. Making plays like this serves as a reminder of his success as a cutter and offensive rebounder last season, two skill sets that can be indicators of positive basketball instincts.
In the early stages of the game, the commentary booth shared that Toohey bulked up this summer. He added six kilograms, which would be roughly 13 pounds, primarily to his shoulders and lower frame. At 6-foot-7 and nearly 220 pounds Toohey is the size of an NBA wing, and might even be able to play as a small ball four. While this season’s Blitz lacked defensive intensity, as it often does, Toohey still had good spurts on-ball and off-ball.
Toohey got switched onto Derrick Walton Jr., an All-NBL First Team guard in the 2022-23 season, a couple of times and matched up with him well. His strides seem a little heavy, but he overall slid with the quicker Walton and the heaviness could be attributed to the muscle he’s added to his lower frame.
Toohey looked even better off-ball, with the play above taking the cake. He spotted what the offense was doing from a mile away and broke it up with ease. It almost looked like he called the play himself the way he read it as if the opposing team was setting him up for the transition opportunity.
Toohey impressed on both ends and may have made the greatest impression on NBA onlookers at this season’s Blitz, but as we’ve mentioned multiple times and it bears repeating, they will all be wary of the hot start and slump that followed for him last season. Toohey reminded everyone what he’s capable of, but his number one objective this season will be to establish consistency. With that, he could move into the first round or be a second-round steal in the 2025 NBA Draft.
