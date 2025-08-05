Asa Newell Selection is Underrated Part of Splashy Offseason for Atlanta Hawks
It’s been a pivotal offseason for the Atlanta Hawks, who have been one of the biggest winners of the summer. After being an underperforming team the past few seasons, they’re undoubtedly in the conversation as one of the most competitive groups in the Eastern Conference entering the 2025-26 campaign.
The most notable moves the Hawks made include the acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. Each will play a pivotal role in what should be a breakout upcoming season for Atlanta.
But the roster addition that isn’t being talked about enough is Asa Newell, the recent first-round draft pick by Atlanta. Not only did the Hawks get a 2026 unprotected pick from the New Orleans Pelicans to move back on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, but they got the guy they likely were going to take anyway. Atlanta was high on Newell at No. 13 overall, which was where the team was originally slotted to draft, but then still got him at No. 23 after being paid handsomely for moving back.
Newell was extremely productive in his lone season at Georgia and could be a legitimate year-one contributor for the Hawks. A modern power forward with tremendous size, he is great on the glass and moves very well at 6-foot-11.
With the way the game is played in this era, he’s the perfect frontcourt piece. Teams love positional versatility, which is exactly what Newell provides. He has the size to slide up and play center when needed, but also has blossoming perimeter skills, which will allow him to be an effective power forward. Especially if he’s able to emerge as a better 3-point shooter, Newell has very clear starter upside within a few years.
Even with how loaded the Hawks are in the frontcourt, Newell should still get plenty of opportunity in year one. The 19-year-old has a skillset that still needs to be refined, but also possesses plenty of baseline skills that will translate immediately.
Newell was a top-15 high school recruit in his class coming out of Montverde, where he spent his senior season playing alongside Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks), Derik Queen (Atlanta Hawks) and Liam McNeeley (Charlotte Hornets), among others. He’s a prospect that NBA teams have been closely monitoring for a very long time, and now he will have a great chance at having success in Atlanta.
As great as the Hawks’ front office has been this offseason at improving the roster, the selection of Asa Newell and the future draft capital gained along the way was potentially the best move that Atlanta made.